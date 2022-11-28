Coach Ken Forsythe’s Brookfield High girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on Monday night with a 51-41 road win over Waterloo in Atwater, Ohio.
Brookfield led 17-10 at the end of the opening quarter and 32-22 at halftime. Both teams scored 19 points in the second half.
Senior standout Sophia Hook led Brookfield with 21 points (four treys) and dished out five assists while Cailey Wellman added a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double. Katie Gibson added six points for the Warriors and Katie Logan contributed five points and four steals.
Kaira English led the Waterloo Vikings with 14 points, Rose Couts bucketed 13, and Abby Mazur had a trio of treys for nine points.
Brookfield hosts Springfield Local on Thursday.
––––––
BROOKFIELD 17 15 10 9 51
WATERLOO 10 12 11 8 41
BROOKFIELD — Wellman 5-4-9-15, Logan 2-1-2-5, Hook 7-3-5-21, Gibson 2-0-0-6, DeJoy 0-1-2-1, Jumper 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Hook 4, Gibson 2, Wellman 1, Jumper 1. Totals: 17-9-18-51.
WATERLOO — Couts 5-3-4-13, Webb 0-0-0-0, B.English 0-0-0-0, Foster 2-0-0-5, Mazur 3-0-0-9, K.English 6-2-3-14, Lilley 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Mazur 3, Foster 1. Totals: 16-5-7-41.
JV: No score reported.
