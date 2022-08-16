SHARON — Stephen Hoover’s time at Mercer Area Schools is coming to a close. The Sharon Board of Education voted to make Hoover the new athletic director at Sharon on Monday night.
Hoover was heading into his 12th year as the athletic director for the Mustangs. He also served as transportation director for Mercer schools.
“I’m certainly excited for the opportunity,” Hoover said. “It’s a great school district. At Mercer, I was doing a couple different jobs, so the ability to focus on athletics and have that be my primary responsibility is what got me here for the interview.”
The rumors of Hoover joining Sharon first began on Friday afternoon.
Hoover acknowledged the difficult timing of the switch. He will stay at Mercer for the next few weeks before leaving for Sharon. His last day will be Sept. 6.
“It’s probably stressful for a few of the school districts involved,” Hoover said. “Obviously I’ll put my time in at Mercer, finish things up, get them started so that they’re ready to go for the fall season.
“I’ve been in contact with the people here at Sharon, with the principals and the coaches, making sure everything is organized and ready to go.”
The high school golf season began last week, the football season will start on Aug. 26, and the other fall sports will begin shortly. To get around the short timeframe, Hoover met with coaches beforehand to introduce himself.
“I was able to meet some people, put some faces with names,” Hoover said. “It’s going to be a lot of getting to events. Getting a chance to meet the coaches, meet the kids. Some of them I knew just from my time in Mercer County, but there’s gonna be a lot of people that I’ll need to meet along the way.”
Hoover will replace Zach Matusak, who was named the athletic director for the Mars Area School District on July 20. The vacant position at Sharon was posted a couple weeks ago.
“It’s kinda been crazy,” Hoover said. “At the same time, I’m trying to take care of the Mercer School District, athletically and transportation, and trying to get my feet wet here.”
On Friday, the Mercer Area School District posted an “anticipated position” looking for a new transportation director and athletic director.
“Mercer wishes Steve the best of luck in his new position and we are accepting applications for transportation and athletic director until Aug. 26, 2022,” Mercer Superintendent Ronald Rowe said. “Interested parties can check the District’s website (https://www.mercer.k12.pa.us/) for more information.”
