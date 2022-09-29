MEADVILLE — The final scores were tallied. Members of the Hickory girls golf team walked up and grabbed their Region 1 and District 10 trophies and quickly retreated back into the crowd.
No cheering. No clapping.
“We kinda almost take it for granted,” Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko said. “The past few years, Hickory’s had a really strong team.”
The Hornets claimed their second straight district title and third in four years after shooting a team score of 244 for an 18-stroke win over Mercyhurst Prep at The Country Club in Meadville.
Hickory had four golfers advance to the second day of competition. They also had all five girls shoot under 100.
Petrochko led the way with a 77, Luciana Masters shot a 79, Ava Liburdi had an 88, Ava Miklos finished with a 97 and Madeline Myers recorded a 99.
Petrochko, Masters, Liburdi and Miklos will compete on Saturday in individual play.
While the team was taking their celebratory photos, Hickory head coach Craig Antush said he was more relieved than excited. The Hornets played Mercyhurst Prep twice this season. The first resulted in an 18-stroke victory, but the second win was only by eight strokes.
“For so many years that we’ve been in this district final, one girl always seems to play the round of her life against us,” Antush said with a chuckle. “That didn’t happen today, so that was really great to see. That’s why I’m relieved.
“But for us to have five girls going to states now as a team and they all shot under 100, that’s impressive.”
Antush credited assistant coach Matt Liburdi with the strong performance by his team. He said Liburdi joined the staff and has helped the girls understand their swing mechanics a little better.
The scores were a little higher than last season. The wind and wet weather weren’t major factors, but the cold weather made the course play long.
“That did make it a little bit harder,” Petrochko said. “The balls weren’t rolling out as much.”
The chilly weather didn’t impact one golfer’s score.
Before the Hornets were officially named the district champions, the dining area at The Country Club was impressed with a score from one local golfer.
West Middlesex freshman Kate Sowers shot a 3-under 69 to lead all individual scores. Sowers had some strong performances in Mega-Matches this season. But she even admitted that a 69 in the District 10 Tournament was a pleasant surprise.
“I think I’ve worked hard the past couple weeks and months, and it’s really all paying off,” Sowers said. “Super confident today, and I was just calm.Everything was just slow and there was no rush.”
The girls side of the district tournament will conclude on Saturday. The top-15 individuals and any ties advanced to the second day at The Country Club.
Locals competing on Saturday and their Thursday scores are: Sowers 69 (West Middlesex); Zoe Stern 76 (Reynolds); Petrochko 77 (Hickory); Masters 79 (Hickory); Ava Liburdi 88 (Hickory); Kaitlyn Hoover 89 (Wilmington); Miklos 97 (Hickory); and Anna Harpst 97 (Reynolds).
Other locals who did not advance to Saturday’s second round: Alexandria Settle 114 (Wilmington); KK Leonard 131 (West Middlesex); Maya Mourtacos 136 (West Middlesex); Kylie Kimpan 140 (West Middlesex); Annie Arnold 143 (Grove City).
