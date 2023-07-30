Farrell High boys volleyball coach Pat Horton hosted the return of the annual alumni tournament on Saturday.
The tourney champions were Leah Smith, Robert Smith, Pat Horton, Julian Scarbrough, Aubrey Scarbrough, Damian Lowe, Jordan Wilkins, and Jaylen Chambers.
The oldest participants were Joe Magnu and Dr. Lou Mastrian (Class of 1982). The farthest traveled participants were Davis Sims from Buffalo, N.Y. (Class of 1990) and Lawrence Hannible from Phoenix, Ariz. (Class of 1998).
The official for the entire tournament was former player and head coach and current NCAA referee Chuck Fleet (Class of 1983).
