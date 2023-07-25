On July 13, the news became official. Lisa Horton had returned to Slippery Rock University as a coach after 20 years.
Horton was named an offensive assistant on Shawn Lutz’s football coaching staff for the 2023 season.
“I look forward to learning from the coaching staff and just working with a lot of the student athletes,” Horton said. “It’s a little different. I’ve coached women’s football, I’ve coached at the high school level and my experience with the NFL was awesome. But I really want to get more experience with the college level and just learn the college game, even the back end of it – from recruiting, weight room training, offseason conditioning and how that applies on the field.
“I’m getting to experience all that and taking it in, honestly.”
The newest addition to the Slippery Rock staff began her athletic career at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. She played volleyball for the Yellow Jackets before transferring to Cleveland State. While with the Vikings, she participated in volleyball and softball.
Following her playing career, she attended Slippery Rock University, where she earned an education in exercise science and wellness promotion in 2003. And that’s also when she also found her way onto the gridiron.
Horton played quarterback for the Pittsburgh Passion, a franchise with the Women’s Football Alliance. Horton played quarterback for the Passion from 2003-18, and she left her mark over her 15-year career.
She also threw for 18,000 yards and 256 touchdowns. Horton was a part of the 2007 team that put together an undefeated championship season, one of three national titles with the Passion.
Following her football career, Horton was inducted into the Women’s Pro Football Hall of Fame and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.
The on-field success led to a coaching opportunity with the Passion. She still coaches the Passion, serving as the co-head coach and offensive coordinator. In 2022, she was awarded the NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Cleveland Browns and worked with the Cleveland Browns’ staff as an assistant running backs coach during that summer.
“I was encouraged last year and took PTO and took time off from work to go participate in (the coaching fellowship),” Horton said. “Participated in minicamp and training camp, and it was awesome. (Assistant receivers coach) Callie Brownson is someone that I’ve played with and had the opportunity to coach with at the IFAF – the world games.”
Horton attended a Slippery Rock football game last fall. She met with Lutz afterward, and he invited Horton to attend spring practice.
Lutz thought Horton might attend a few practices and get a little familiar with the college atmosphere. Instead, she went in ready to assist in any way possible. Whether it was assisting with drills or observing, Lutz said she “got down and dirty.”
That willingness and passion for football coupled with her resume, opened the door for Horton to join the staff past the spring season.
“She’s trying to make this a career,” Lutz said. “She’s not just doing this because we have a good program or maybe a hobby or interest. She wants to do this for a living, and she realizes you have to get into the college game this way to continue. But I can see her, really after this year, advance herself where she’s really helping her career.”
Horton wants to assist the team in variety of different ways beyond just the X’s and O’s. There the mental and physical side to football that the former Passion signal caller is also trying to blend with her football knowledge.
It’s also fitting that Horton arrived at SRU looking to continue her education. Now a professional coach, she still continuing to learn.
“Obviously being here as a former grad assistant coach for softball, it’s kind of surreal. It’s kinda full circle, but everyone’s been awesome and welcoming.”
