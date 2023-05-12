WASHINGTON, Pa. — Friday’s co-features at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, a pair of $12,100 Conditioned Trots, turned out to be showcases for long shots as they were taken by Crazy Supersport for owner Chris Hostetler of Sandy Lake at 7-1 and Rojo Man at an even juicier 18-1.
Crazy Supersport took advantage of swift fractions to move steadily first over from fourth for Dan Rawlings and triumph in a career-best 1:52.3. Phantom Tom finished second, 2 lengths back, with Austral Hanover fourth-placed third. Lester Mullet trains the 4-year-old son of Sebastian K S-Crazy Eyes.
Rojo Man saved ground for most of the mile, then brushed wide through the lane for Brady Brown and prevailed in 1:54.3, also a lifetime mark. Favorite Aunt was second, beaten 1/2 lemgth, while Big Boy Ernest completed the ticket. Ashley Brown conditions the 4-year-old Swan For All-Ultimate Gelding, who now has won two straight, for Calvin Hoover.
Elsewhere on Friday’s card, Marlboro Seelster seized the lead early and widened it late to score convincingly for owner Levi Byler of Carlton. The 5-year-old gelding captured an $8,800 Conditioned Claiming Pace in 1:52.4, fastest win of his career.
Also, trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and lessee Susan Daugherty, both of Mercer, enjoyed a victory when Rose Run Whitney shrugged off a demanding opening quarter to win. The 5-year-old mare took a $10,000 Conditioned Trot in 1:54 to boost her lifetime bankroll to $232,082.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today. First post is at 12:45 p.m.
