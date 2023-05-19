WASHINGTON, Pa. — Owner Chris Hostetler of Sandy Lake enjoyed a big Friday at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows with a pair of victories.
Hostetler triumphed when Crazy Superstar endured a parked out opening quarter and captured a $12,100 Conditioned Trot in 1:54.2 over a sloppy surface. It was the second straight win for the 4-year-old.
Also winning for Hostetler was the 5-year-old gelding Thinking Smart, who overcame a similar demanding trip to take an $8,800 Conditioned Claiming Trot in 1:57.3.
Elsewhere on Friday’s card, 5-year-old gelding Marlboro Seelster notched his second consecutive victory for owner Levi Byler of Carlton, destroying the field by 12-1/4 lengths in a career-best 1:51.2 in an $8,800 Conditioned Claiming Pace. Lester Mullet trains all three of the horses who won Friday for Mercer County owners.
Saturday’s 14-race Preakness Day program at The Meadows starts at 11:30 a.m.
