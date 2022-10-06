FBS
AKRON
• Jacob Shaffer (Slippery Rock High), R-Soph., TE – Shaffer did not see the field in the Zips’ 31-28 loss to Bowling Green. He has not appeared in a game this season.
• Anthony Stallworth (Farrell High), Fr., RB – The former Farrell standout did not play against the Falcons. Stallworth has not appeared in a game so far in 2022.
MIAMI (OHIO)
• Kobe Hilton (Farrell High), R-Soph., DL – Hilton recorded three tackles, including a tackle for loss, and recovered a fumble in the Redhawks’ 24-20 loss to Buffalo. Hilton has 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in five games this season.
PENN STATE
• Jackson Pryts (Hickory High), Fr., LB – Pryts did not appear in the Nittany Lions’ 17-7 win over Northwestern. He has not played in a game so far in 2022.
PITT
• Sam Scarton (Hickory High), R-Jr., K – Scarton did not play in the Panthers’ 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech. Scarton has not played this year.
• Kyi Wright (Farrell High), R-Jr., TE – Wright appeared as a reserve for Pitt against Georgia Tech. He has three tackles in five games this season.
WEST VIRGINIA
• Ja’Quay Hubbard (Sharpsville High), R-Soph., OT – Hubbard started for the fourth time this season in the Mountaineers’ 38-20 loss to Texas. He has played in five games this season.
FCS
DELAWARE
• Jourdan Townsend (Farrell High), Sr., WR – Townsend caught seven passes for 82 yards in the Blue Hens’ 24-10 victory over Towson. He also had two punt returns for 6 yards. In five games, Townsend has 24 receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns. On special teams, he has 36 punt return yards on six attempts and an 18-yard kickoff return.
DUQUESNE
• Logan Lutz (Grove City High), Soph., TE – Lutz appeared as a reserve, making three catches for 14 yards in the Dukes’ 24-20 loss to Stonehill. He has five receptions for 31 yards in five games this season.
• Gary Satterwhite III (Farrell High), Soph., OL – Satterwhite did not appeared in the loss to Stonehill. Satterwhite has appeared in three games this season as a reserve.
HARVARD
• Kobe Joseph (Sharpsville), Sr., LB – Joseph appeared as a reserve in the Crimson's 30-21 loss to Holy Cross. In three games, Joseph has one tackle and a pass breakup.
ST. FRANCIS
• Luke Edwards (Wilmington High) , Fr., RB – Edwards did not appear in the 39-13 win over Richmond. Edwards has not appeared in a game this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.