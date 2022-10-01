Sanderson Farms Golf

Mark Hubbard watches his drive from the 18th tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday.

 JAMES PUGH |impact601.com via AP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mark Hubbard ran off five straight birdies on the back nine and ended with a superb shot to 4 feet, giving him a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead Saturday n the Sanderson Farms Championship as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.

Hubbard has gone 163 starts over six years without winning, and this would be as good a chance as any. It's his first time to hold a 54-hole lead on tour.

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada showed how much can change in so little time at the Country Club of Jackson.

Hughes sent his approach long on the 18th and faced a difficult putt up closely mown grass to a green and raced away from him. Right went it looked as though Hubbard might have a three-shot lead, Hughes holed the putt from 30 feet for birdie and a 68.

Hubbard was at 15-under 201, one shot ahead of Hughes.

Scott Stallings also in the mix when he chipped out of the bushes to 10 feet on the reachable par-4 15th to reach 14 under. But then after going 51 straight holes without a bogey, Stallings missed the fairways to the left on the 16th and 18th holes and made bogey on both of them.

He shot 68 and was three shots behind along with Honda Classic winner Sepp Straka (69) and Garrick Higgo (68), who bounced back nicely from a double bogey on the 12th hole when he had wedge in his hand from 119 yards in the fairway.

Thomas Detry of Belgium, who started the third round tied with Hughes, had only one birdie on a day of good scoring, shot 74 and fell seven shots behind.

Former PGA champion Keegan Bradley set the tone early with a 64 that left him four behind at the end of the day. On this course, it's important to take advantage of a stretch on the back nine with a pair of par 5s and a reachable par 4.

That's what the 33-year-old Hubbard did as well as anyone.

“I did a good job taking advantage of the gettable holes,” he said.

His streak of five birdies began on the par-5 11th with a pitch to tap-in range. He made a pair of 8-foot birdies on the next two holes, two-putted from 50 feet on the par-5 14th and then chipped nicely behind the green on the short 16th for a 4-foot birdie.

His day ended with a beautiful mid-iron that covered the flag and settled just to the right.

“It didn’t feel as exciting as I’m sure the scorecard looks because I was in the right spot every time,” Hubbard said.

Hughes also did well through the scoring stretch and nearly pulled off a birdie from the bushes, just like Stallings did, on the 15th. He dropped back with a tee shot that left him no room between the trees to reach the green. But the finish was ideal.

“It was big,” Hughes said. “I thought when I put myself back there it was going to be a tough two-putt. To see that ball go in was a big bonus. It puts me one back tomorrow, and I wanted to be as close to Mark as I can.”

Hubbard's best career finish is a runner-up finish in Houston in 2020. He didn't have great expectations this week, mainly because of a minor injury. Seems his daughter accidentally knocked a knife off the table and onto his foot last week.

“So I had a hole in my foot this whole week, and I didn’t get to practice at all last week, so I was just kind of coming here trying to get ready for Vegas, to be honest,” he said. "I think that probably has a lot to do with expectations being low.

“That being said, I felt incredible about my game for the last six, seven months, so I’m just kind of trying to go with it and keep those expectations low and just try and hit good golf shots.”

------

Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

3rd Round

Mark Hubbard 67-69-65—201

Mackenzie Hughes 71-63-68—202

Garrick Higgo 70-66-68—204

Scott Stallings 69-67-68—204

Sepp Straka 69-66-69—204

Keegan Bradley 70-71-64—205

Nick Hardy 70-67-68—205

Dean Burmester 70-68-68—206

Emiliano Grillo 73-65-68—206

Seonghyeon Kim 68-72-66—206

Joel Dahmen 71-68-68—207

Cody Gribble 73-67-67—207

Taylor Montgomery 72-68-67—207

Davis Riley 66-71-70—207

Ryan Armour 71-68-69—208

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-72-69—208

Thomas Detry 67-67-74—208

Dylan Frittelli 71-69-68—208

William McGirt 71-68-69—208

Henrik Norlander 71-69-68—208

Andrew Putnam 67-72-69—208

Callum Tarren 72-68-68—208

Nick Taylor 68-70-70—208

Kevin Yu 67-73-68—208

Trevor Cone 67-71-71—209

Zecheng Dou 69-72-68—209

Adam Hadwin 73-69-67—209

Stephan Jaeger 69-68-72—209

Nate Lashley 71-69-69—209

Seamus Power 71-71-67—209

Greyson Sigg 69-71-69—209

Kevin Streelman 71-67-71—209

Alejandro Tosti 72-68-69—209

Sam Burns 70-69-71—210

MJ Daffue 70-70-70—210

Brice Garnett 72-67-71—210

Adam Long 70-70-70—210

Denny McCarthy 71-68-71—210

Taylor Moore 71-70-69—210

Patrick Rodgers 73-69-68—210

Austin Smotherman 70-70-70—210

Ben Taylor 70-70-70—210

Erik Barnes 70-69-72—211

Ben Griffin 72-66-73—211

Chris Kirk 74-67-70—211

Russell Knox 68-71-72—211

Scott Piercy 71-70-70—211

Dylan Wu 73-69-69—211

Brandon Wu 69-69-73—211

Joseph Bramlett 71-71-70—212

Austin Eckroat 71-71-70—212

Will Gordon 66-76-70—212

Paul Haley 72-70-70—212

John Huh 72-70-70—212

Peter Malnati 73-69-70—212

Matthew NeSmith 72-69-71—212

C.T. Pan 70-71-71—212

Aaron Rai 73-69-70—212

Sam Ryder 71-70-71—212

Brian Stuard 69-73-70—212

Davis Thompson 72-70-70—212

Hayden Buckley 71-70-72—213

Stewart Cink 70-72-71—213

Michael Gligic 72-68-73—213

Lee Hodges 70-72-71—213

Justin Lower 70-72-71—213

Brandon Matthews 67-75-71—213

Kevin Roy 68-71-74—213

Chris Stroud 71-70-72—213

Adam Svensson 69-70-74—213

Nick Watney 73-69-71—213

Kyle Westmoreland 71-67-75—213

Vince Whaley 70-69-74—213

Robby Shelton 71-70-73—214

Sam Stevens 73-68-73—214

Tano Goya 70-71-75—216

Luke List 69-72-75—216

Carson Young 72-70-76—218

