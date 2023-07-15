HARTFORD, Ohio - After monitoring the weather throughout the morning and with no change in a high probability of rain predicted throughout the evening hours, Sharon Speedway made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's "Steel Valley Thunder" program.
After going over a year, including 22 consecutive race events completed without a cancellation, tonight marks the third cancellation in the past six scheduled events at Sharon during the 94th anniversary season.
Coming up next Saturday will be a two-day event. Friday night (July 21) will feature the "410" Sprint Cars racing for $2,000 to-win along with the Pro Stocks. The Pro Stocks will then return on Saturday night (July 22) for the Penn-Ohio Championship "Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals" with twin features paying $3,500 to-win. The UMP Modifieds will also be in action racing for $1,000 to-win.
