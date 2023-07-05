WASHINGTON, Pa. — Miss Imprint exploded through the stretch to pull off a 25-1 shocker for owners John Ivancic of Clarks Mills and Kris Rickert and Dale Wareham, both of Fredonia, in Wednesday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 3-year-old filly captured a $10,900 Conditioned Trot in 1:56.1, fastest win of her career.
Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, All American Racing LLC of Cartlon enjoyed a win when their horse, Gwens Girl, broke her maiden in a $9,000 Conditioned Pace. The 3-year-old filly triumphed in 1:54.1.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Thursday when the 13-race program features a $1,031.47 carryover in the Early Pentafecta (race 4). First post is at 12:45 p.m.
