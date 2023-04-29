The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington as the 185th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The move reunites him with Penn State teammate and tight end Brenton Strange just a day after Jacksonville drafted Strange No. 61 overall in the second round.
A leg injury forced Washington to miss three games in 2022, but he still managed to end the season with a team-leading 611 yards receiving in 10 games played. He recorded 46 receptions and two touchdowns. Conference coaches and members of its media voted Washington an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection at the end of the year.
"Congratulations Parker! Run with this opportunity & continue to work hard. The @Jaguars are getting a steal with your football IQ & ability to make plays. I couldn't be happier for you & your family!" Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Saturday.
In 2021, Washington's 64 catches were good enough to rank sixth all-time in a single season at Penn State. His 820 yards receiving that year trailed only Jahan Dotson (1,182) for a position-group high. Dotson was selected in the first round (No. 16) by the Washington Commanders in last year's draft. Washington posted four touchdown receptions during the 2021 season.
Washington spent little time cementing his role in the Nittany Lions offense as a freshman in 2020. The Sugar Land, Texas, native started all nine games during the shortened season. Washington recorded a catch in each game during
his first year with the program and ended the year with 469 yards receiving and a career-high six touchdowns.
Washington leaves Penn State having tallied a catch in each of his 32 games played with the Nittany Lions. He recorded a career 1,920 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns with the program.
Washington is the sixth Nittany Lion selected in this year's NFL Draft.
Earlier on Saturday, Green Bay selected quarterback Sean Clifford with the 149th pick in the fifth round. Penn State on Friday produced a trio of second-round selections in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32, Pittsburgh), Strange (No. and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (No. 62, Houston). Safety
Ji'Ayir Brown went to San Francisco as the No. 87 overall pick in Friday's third round.
