FARRELL – There’s a first time for everything!
The Jamestown girls’ basketball team captured the program’s first District 10 1A championship Saturday afternoon with a 53-21 win over Region 1 foe Commodore Perry at Farrell High School’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium.
“I’m ecstatic, speechless actually … just so so happy,” Muskie fourth-year head coach Jen McElhinny said. “These are two small schools that worked really, really hard and everyone knows beating the same team three times in a row is really hard to do. We both had the same gap in terms of not playing and not being able to get scrimmages. We both worked with what we have.
“The girls, no matter what, don’t give up. They keep fighting and fighting and fighting. When I started here four years ago with two of the three seniors and they wanted this, it’s a big deal. Every day in practice, we talked about this and how (winning a district championship) was achievable. We live by the saying ‘She believed she could, so she did!’ We’re the big fish in a small pond now.”
With the win, the Muskies (5-18) became District 10’s lone 1A representative and will ‘host’ Dubois Central Catholic on March 11 at a site and time to be determined. Jamestown’s “Fish Tank” does not meet the PIAA’s requirements to host first-round playoff games this winter, so McElhinny and Co. will play at a neutral site within District 10.
“I’m not sure (where it’ll be),” McElhinny said. “If it’s just our game, I wouldn’t be opposed to coming back here. (Playing in a state playoff game) is huge for them. (Assistant coach Mary Uplinger) and I are just so happy for them. We both came from bigger schools where we had winning seasons, so to help a small school to do things like this is just awesome.”
With neither team playing competitive basketball since mid-February, the Panthers and Muskies appeared rusty, combining for six turnovers and a missed shot over the first few minutes of action.
Jamestown found its footing first, securing an 8-1 lead after the first quarter with all eight tallies coming off the fingers of freshman Alayna Cadman – who finished with a game-high 23 points and four steals.
“Neither school has played in a venue like this with this much noise and this many people,” McElhinny said. “So, it’s natural that there’s going to be nerves.”
The second quarter was a more even affair with the Muskies mustering a 10-7 advantage to take a 18-8 cushion into the break. Commodore Perry – which ended the first quarter with nine turnovers and missed all seven of its field goals – didn’t connect on its first bucket of the afternoon until Lilly Waleff’s jumper with 3:25 left before halftime.
For the half, the Panthers were just 2-of-14 from the field with 17 turnovers, while finishing the contest with 34 miscues and making just 7-of-33 shots.
“We worked so hard on defense this week,” McElhinny said. “We were able to fine tune the fundamentals so we could execute a tough defense and we could play effectively while forcing turnovers. They worked really hard on defense, because we weren’t really good at that and we would get lazy and get beat and foul.”
After Commodore Perry’s Helena Dillaman opened the second-half scoring with a putback, Jamestown broke the game wide open with a 13-0 run to take a 31-10 lead, but the Panthers’ Marley Meyer – who finished with a team-leading 13 points – closed the third quarter with a personal 8-2 run to pull CP to within 33-18 entering the fourth.
“We’re learning from past mistakes in past games and watching other games and learning from that,” McElhinney said. “They’re learning together. Even before we played today, they were picking out things and pointing out things from the Greenville-Sharpsville game, so they’re starting to see the whole floor. That’s something that is hard for a coach to teach.”
Jamestown closed out the game with a 20-1 run after a Meyer layup early in the final period.
“We played tough schools (in the regular season) and that builds character,” McElhinny said. “We talked to the girls about the life lessons you learn on the floor and how you can apply them off the floor. When you work hard and you work together, you can achieve great things.”
Notes: Taylor Keener chipped in 11 for victorious Jamestown. … The Muskies swept the season series, needed overtime to beat the Panthers 26-24 at "The Fish Tank" in December and completed the sweep with a 35-20 win in Hadley in January. … The Panthers (2-20) must say goodbye to their lone senior Melissa Streets. … Skyleigh McCloskey pulled down 11 rebounds for Commodore Perry, while Dillaman had seven. … Hannah Hart had five steals off the bench for Jamestown, who had 18 turnovers and made 20-of-54 shots against the Panthers.
------
D-10 CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
COMMODORE PERRY 1 7 10 3 21
JAMESTOWN 8 10 15 20 53
COMMODORE PERRY - Dillaman 1-0-0-2, Eber 0-0-2-0, McCloskey 0-2-4-2, Meyer 5-1-3-13, Streets 0-0-0-0, Malone 0-0-0-0, Waleff 1-2-2-4, Rooks 0-0-0-0, Ziegler 0-0-0-0, McQuiston-Matalino 0-0-0-0, Davison 0-0-0-0, Boyles 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Meyer 2. Totals: 7-5-11-21.
JAMESTOWN - Cadman 9-0-4-23, Varano 2-0-0-4, Keener 4-0-0-11, Matters 2-1-1-5, Thurber 0-2-2-2, Williams 1-2-2-4, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0-0, Weimert 0-0-0-0, Shetter 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Cadman 5, Keener 3. Totals: 20-5-9-53.
------
D-10 CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
COMMODORE PERRY 1 7 10 3 21
JAMESTOWN 8 10 15 20 53
COMMODORE PERRY - Dillaman 1-0-0-2, Eber 0-0-2-0, McCloskey 0-2-4-2, Meyer 5-1-3-13, Streets 0-0-0-0, Malone 0-0-0-0, Waleff 1-2-2-4, Rooks 0-0-0-0, Ziegler 0-0-0-0, McQuiston-Matalino 0-0-0-0, Davison 0-0-0-0, Boyles 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Meyer 2. Totals: 7-5-11-21.
JAMESTOWN - Cadman 9-0-4-23, Varano 2-0-0-4, Keener 4-0-0-11, Matters 2-1-1-5, Thurber 0-2-2-2, Williams 1-2-2-4, Thomas 0-0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0-0, Weimert 0-0-0-0, Shetter 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: Cadman 5, Keener 3. Totals: 20-5-9-53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.