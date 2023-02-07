Freshman Claire Anderson (Jamestown High) is the PAC Indoor Track & Field Rookie of the Week.
Anderson posted a first-place finish in the 5K (18:39) and a third-place finish in the 800 (2:27) Saturday at Denison’s Bob Shannon Invitational.
Her time in the 5K ranks as second best in the PAC this season and third best in school history. The time in the 800 is another personal best and third best in the PAC.
Anderson also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay that finished in fourth with a time of 4:23, which ranks second in the PAC.
GROVE CITY
Junior Nick Gustafson has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week.
Gustafson broke his own school record in the shot put Saturday at Mount Union for the third straight week by recording a best heave of 51 feet, 8.25 inches.
Gustafson finished third overall and first among Division III throwers. His mark also ranks 20th in Division III so far this season.
