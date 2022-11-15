Five Jamestown High School volleyball players were honored last Thursday at the end-of-season banquet.
Brianna Shetter (most improved player)
Madison Bercis (most serving points, 170)
Morgan Bercis (most blocks, 20)
Savanna Slingluff (most team spirit)
Madilyn Enterline (most digs, 316, and kills, 103)
Coach Stephanie Morimando’s Muskies went 11-9 this season and fell in the District 10 Class 1A quarterfinals to Cochranton.
