Jamestown senior Cameron Keyser announced on Twitter this weekend that he will continue his education and basketball career at Geneva College.
In the Twitter post, Keyser thanked his brother, parents, head coach Lucas Widger, and his teammates for their support and guidance over the past four years.
Keyser became Jamestown’s all-time leading scorer this season and has compiled 1,430 career points. The previous record was set 43 years ago (Mark Shannon, 1980 graduate, 1,351 points).
