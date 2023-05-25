MEADVILLE — They may be the Muskies, but the Jamestown softball players have a little dog in them. An underdog, specifically, according to the players and head coach Rodney Callahan.
That underdog mentality helped fuel the Muskies to a 9-4 win over Harbor Creek Thursday in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal at Allegheny College.
“I know a lot of people from Erie were saying we were the underdogs and not expecting much from us, but I definitely thought we put up a good fight,” Jamestown shortstop Kiley Matters said. “We came together as one, and believing in each other is definitely a big part of that.”
Matters doubled with two RBIs and a run scored for Jamestown. Reese Schaller went 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, and Madelyn Enterline was 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Miranda Biles tripled with an RBI, Morgan Bercis and Claire Jones each drove in one.
Biles was credited with the win. She pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. She allowed four runs — three earned — on eight hits without issuing a base on balls.
Georgia Weber and Talon King both finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. And Baileigh Bleil went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Addison Lucas took the loss for the Huskies. She pitched a complete game, but she gave up nine runs — six earned — on six hits and six walks while striking out five.
The Huskies (17-5) struck first when Bleil led off the second with a single to center. She eventually scored on a one-out single down the right-field line from Weber.
However, Jamestown (19-2) responded with a two-run bottom half. Kalani Spurlock drew a leadoff walk and Biles reached on a one-out free pass.
Spurlock eventually scored on a wild pitch, and Biles came in on an RBI groundout from Bercis.
The Muskies added three more in the third to make it a 5-1 ballgame.
Enterline doubled to start the frame and Schaller walked. Matters drove in both on a single to left, and an error allowed Matters to advance to second. The Jamestown shortstop scored in the next at-bat when Josie Pfaff grounded out to short.
Harbor Creek got a run back in the fifth when King doubled to the left-center gap with one down. She scored on a Muskies error to make it a 5-2 game.
The Huskies put even more pressure on Jamestown in the sixth. Brooke Przybylski reached on a fielder’s choice and Weber doubled to left-center.
Przybylski scored on a sacrifice fly to center from Kayla Bresee, and Weber crossed on a single down the right-field line from King to make it 5-4 Jamestown.
But the Muskies buckled down and scored four runs in the home half of the sixth to make it a 9-4 advantage.
Savannah Thurber singled to start the sixth and scored on a triple by Biles. Bercis followed with a walk, and Biles scored on a groundout by Jones. Enterline doubled in Bercis, and Schaller drove in Enterline on a single to right.
“One through nine, you never know who’s gonna start us off,” Callahan said. “They’re all capable of doing it. That’s the fun.”
Now the Muskies turn their attention to top-seeded Ft. LeBoeuf. The Bison are perfect on the season with a 21-0 record.
“I like being considered the underdog,” Matters said. “I know we’re good, and I know we can be them. I like having that (mentality). It pushes us to do better, I believe. And I believe everyone else believes that, too.”
Monday’s championship game between the Muskies and Bison will be played at 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Athletic Complex (Field 2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.