Another 800 series has been rolled in the County. While competing in the Dan Merkosky Memorial League, Jeff Van Ord recorded his fourth career 800 set. His scores were 269, 277 and 266 for an 812 total.
• In a previous article, we discussed when it was time to get new equipment. One of the areas we discussed was the different types of coverstocks and their wear and tear. Let’s take our discussion a bit further and see how this can affect your game.
Ken Kasprzak covers this subject in a “Bowling his Month” article. Let me do my best to paraphrase it for you.
Having a basic knowledge of ball movement and lane changes are key elements in you achieving your best scoring potential. There are a number of factors that are taking place at the same time that change ball movement.
The two most important factors to consider is that the lane oil is lessening and the ball surface is changing. It doesn’t matter what type of condition you are competing on, changes happen that influence scoring.
It is important that you recognize and be aware of the changes in friction involving the ball and the lane on its journey to the pin deck. Influences you should take into consideration are the type of lane you are competing on, lane topography, the age of the lane(s), the type of bowlers on pair etc. All of the above influence lane changes and friction and have been discussed in detail in previous articles.
The USBC and bowling ball manufacturers have conducted numerous tests under different conditions and have determined that no matter what type of condition you are bowling on, the surface of your bowling ball does change with use, and we are talking short term use (one- to three-game use).
These tests indicate obvious factors — that a bowling ball coverstock gets smoother the more it is used. A highly and roughed surfaced ball will change more than a smoother ball. In other words, the amount of surface change is related to the volume of surface wear and tear and should be considered as part of lane changes and ball movement assessment.
No discussion in ball motion and changes would be complete if we didn’t talk about lane oil. Most of us realize that lane oil is used to protect the lane surface. It decreases friction and heat by putting a small layer of oil between the ball and the lane. This permits the ball to go through its motions.
But we all know we can manipulate the application of oil to create certain lane conditions. If a small amount of oil is applied, it will get “eaten” up by the ball(s) and there will be a direct interaction between the ball and the lane.
We have to remember that many lane oils are intended for certain lane surfaces depending on age, topography, and wear of the lanes. Oil is supposed to offer the establishment a stable, high scoring condition.
We can discuss the decrease of oil in different terms, but the bottom line is that the bowling ball takes the oil from the lane. You should be able to see that when your ball gets back to the rack after you throw it. The stronger the ball and the higher the rotation is, the more oil is taken off the lane.
When you throw your ball, all the oil is not removed at once. True, reduction takes place, but with time and more lane play, the oil returns. However, it becomes slimmer and ends up in different places.
Remember that lane oil is put down in a reduced pattern from the foul line to the end of the pattern. The parts of the lane that are generally influenced by the loss or movement of oil are the parts that have the smallest amount of oil.
The heads have the most amount of oil. The loss of oil in the heads have little or no influence on ball movement in league play. Now, as we move to the end of the pattern, the oil depreciates and it moves to the foul line, and this is usually when most bowlers go searching for the oil.
I hoped you learned a little about ball surface wear and the basics of lane oil and its use and effectiveness on the game.
Both of these topics are complicated and countless variables exist. Expanding your skill and expertise on both subjects gives you a better chance to make the correct choices to increase your average and scoring ability.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.