JERSEY SHORE — The football player who collapsed during a game against Selinsgrove on Sept. 8 has died after a week in the hospital.
Max Engle, 17, died Friday, according to a post on the Jersey Shore Area School District’s Facebook page with an update from the family.
“We would like to begin by sharing our immense gratitude and appreciation for the love and support given to our family in this difficult time. The huge outpouring of thoughts and prayers have been of great comfort to us during this time. Max has been fighting hard throughout this week, but he needed to move on to fulfill a greater purpose,” the post read. “On Friday, September 15th, he joined the Lord and those who loved him and have gone before him. Please know he felt all your love and prayers.”
The district has been sharing updates from Engle’s family after the teen collapsed toward the end of the game against Selinsgrove Area High School. On Tuesday, the district said Engle’s condition was rapidly declining.
Engle, a Bulldogs senior, collapsed during a timeout with just 11.4 seconds to play in regulation and the score tied 21-21 late in the Sept 8 game in Selinsgrove.
Trainers and EMTs worked on him for 10 minutes before he was evacuated by ambulance.
Led by Engle’s teammate, Bulldogs fullback Tate Sechrist, both teams and coaches prayed together at midfield.
Jersey Shore was scheduled to play Shikellamy on Friday night. That game will now be played on Monday night.
"Max was a warrior on the football field and fought hard to earn a place amongst his Brothers in Orange," his family posted on Saturday. "He had respect for his coaches and competitors. Above all, was his loyalty to his teammates. We are thinking of them during this time and are also praying for all those who have been affected by this tragedy."
