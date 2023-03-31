WASHINGTON, Pa. — Danny’s Boy raced three wide for much of the back half yet earned his second straight win for trainer Jim Daugherty and owner Joe Urban — both of Mercer — in Friday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 7-year-old gelding captured an $8,800 Conditioned Claiming Trot in 1:57.3 over a sloppy surface.
Daugherty enjoyed a second training win when Mr Jeff overcame post 9, leading every step in a $7,000 Conditioned Trot. The 5-year-old gelding prevailed in 1:58 and now boasts a career bankroll of $103,640.
Elsewhere on Friday’s card, Fredonia’s Andy Rickert enjoyed a victory — as trainer and owner — when the 6-year-old gelding Rocked N Loaded overpowered the field after a quarter-pole move to take a $13,600 Conditioned Pace in 1:53.1.
The Meadows will be dark the week of April 3 to allow for track maintenance. When racing resumes on April 12, it will kick off The Meadows’ four-day-per-week spring/summer schedule, with live racing each Wednesday through Saturday.
