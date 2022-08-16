GREENVILLE — Thiel College Women’s soccer coach Emma Kleckner recently announced the hiring of Ross Johnson as the program’s assistant coach.
A native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Johnson was a four-year starter at center back for the Principia College Panthers.
During the 2016-17 season, Johnson was named to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Sportsmanship team.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Principia College. He also earned a master’s in coaching from the Johan Cruyff Institute in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Johnson comes to Thiel after leading Liberty High School as the boys and girls head soccer coach, where he had a combined 54-15-2 record.
The Tomcats will open their 2022 season Sept. 3 against the Medaille Mavericks. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
