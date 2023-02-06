Pebble Beach Golf

Justin Rose poses with the trophy on Monday after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year.

His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. and he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.

All that changed Monday morning when Rose capped off a long week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with three quick birdies and four steady pars that gave him a three-shot victory, his first in four years.

Along with the crystal trophy — his 11th on the PGA Tour, 23rd worldwide — and the $1.62 million prize comes an invitation to the Masters. Rose has been eligible for every major dating to St. Andrews in 2010, a streak he did not want to end.

“Augusta’s definitely been a big part of being on my mind,” Rose said after closing with a 6-under 66 in cool but pristine conditions at Pebble Beach. “I thought the simple way to approach it was try to play my way into the top 50 in the world ... claw my way up the world rankings and make it that way.

“Obviously this,” he said, tapping the crystal on a table next to him, “is a better way to make it by winning a tournament. So yeah, big relief from that point of view.”

The wind-delayed tournament forced a Monday finish, and Rose had staked himself to a two-shot lead Sunday night with an eagle-birdie-par stretch along the ocean.

And then he delivered a knockout punch early to as many as a dozen players who were within three shots of the lead at various points on the course.

After a good two-putt par on the 10th to resume his round, Rose holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 11th, a 20-foot birdie putt on the 13th and then hit a wedge to the back shelf on the par-5 14th to 8 feet for a third birdie.

From there, it was about playing it safe and soaking up the views.

For all the weather this week — and it was everything, all the time — the final three hours featured a stunning blue sky and big surf, waves crashing into the rocks and adding to a scenery that already is among the best in golf.

Rose finished three shots clear of Brendon Todd (65) and Brandon Wu (66).

The 42-year-old from England had not won since Torrey Pines in 2019, when he was No. 1 in the world. He finished last year at No. 76, his lowest point since early in 2010.

“Amazing how long it’s been,” said Rose, whose victory moved him to No. 35.

The back nine, so difficult in the final hours Sunday evening, was hardly a threat Monday morning. The wind was light and coming from the opposite direction, if anything at the players’ backs instead of into them.

The weather played a big role all week, and no one benefited quite like Rose.

He was six shots out of the lead and going nowhere, facing the strongest wind of the week on the Shore course at Monterey Peninsula, when he hit 5-wood into the par-3 ninth to 3 feet. Before he could mark his ball, the wind blew it some 4 feet farther away.

That was enough for officials to halt play — the ninth and 15th greens at Monterey Peninsula were the problems — on all three courses in the rotation. Rose returned Sunday morning and made what then was a 7-foot birdie putt.

He played the final 10 holes in 6 under for a 65 to take the lead, and then a pivotal stretch Sunday evening gave him a cushion. Rose took it from there, a masterclass weekend of iron play and great putting.

Denny McCarthy was two shots behind when play resumed and had birdie chances on the 16th and 17th that he couldn’t covert. He wound up with a 64 and finished four shots behind, along with Keith Mitchell (68) and Peter Malnati (69).

––––––

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Monterey Peninsula Shore Course (Host Course):

6,934 yards; Par 71

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,972 yards; Par 72

c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course: 7,041 yards; Par 72

Purse: $9 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

Justin Rose (500), $1,620,00069b-69c-65a-66b—269

Brendon Todd (245), $801,00070c-69a-68b-65b—272

Brandon Wu (245), $801,00069c-66a-71b-66b—272

Peter Malnati (115), $378,75071c-66a-67b-69b—273

Denny McCarthy (115), $378,75069b-69c-71a-64b—273

Keith Mitchell (115), $378,75067c-68a-70b-68b—273

Joseph Bramlett (82), $273,37568c-67a-71b-69b—275

Ryan Moore (82), $273,37567a-69b-72c-67b—275

Taylor Pendrith (82), $273,37571c-69a-71b-64b—275

Kevin Yu (82), $273,37568b-70c-70a-67b—275

Beau Hossler (67), $218,25068a-72b-67c-69b—276

Michael Kim (67), $218,25068a-72b-70c-66b—276

Viktor Hovland (58), $182,25070c-67a-69b-71b—277

Ben Martin (58), $182,25066a-72b-70c-69b—277

Eric Cole (51), $146,25065a-71b-73c-69b—278

Hank Lebioda (51), $146,25063a-72b-71c-72b—278

Taylor Moore (51), $146,25071b-71c-68a-68b—278

Seamus Power (51), $146,25072c-64a-73b-69b—278

Scott Stallings (51), $146,25067b-70c-72a-69b—278

Jonas Blixt (37), $88,95072b-72c-64a-71b—279

Brent Grant (37), $88,95068a-69b-69c-73b—279

Garrick Higgo (37), $88,95069c-68a-74b-68b—279

Mark Hubbard (37), $88,95073c-69a-69b-68b—279

Andrew Novak (37), $88,95068a-69b-72c-70b—279

Robby Shelton (37), $88,95073b-68c-66a-72b—279

Nick Taylor (37), $88,95068a-72b-70c-69b—279

Martin Trainer (37), $88,95065a-72b-73c-69b—279

Richy Werenski (37), $88,95068b-70c-71a-70b—279

Sung Kang (26), $58,95070b-71c-71a-68b—280

Kurt Kitayama (26), $58,95064a-70b-70c-76b—280

Satoshi Kodaira (26), $58,95069b-68c-76a-67b—280

Kyle Westmoreland (26), $58,95067b-72c-71a-70b—280

Dylan Wu (26), $58,95069a-70b-72c-69b—280

Harry Hall (21), $49,05064a-74b-73c-70b—281

Kevin Kisner (21), $49,05076c-69a-67b-69b—281

Sam Stevens (21), $49,05068b-75c-68a-70b—281

Byeong Hun An (17), $41,85069a-69b-75c-69b—282

Aaron Baddeley (17), $41,85065a-74b-72c-71b—282

Thomas Detry (17), $41,85071c-69a-73b-69b—282

Adam Schenk (17), $41,85068a-75b-70c-69b—282

Dean Burmester (12), $31,95070c-68a-74b-71b—283

Joel Dahmen (12), $31,95075c-66a-72b-70b—283

Nick Hardy (12), $31,95068b-73c-67a-75b—283

Seonghyeon Kim (12), $31,95073a-70b-70c-70b—283

Russell Knox (12), $31,95069b-71c-70a-73b—283

Doc Redman (12), $31,95074c-66a-70b-73b—283

Danny Willett (12), $31,95071c-71a-72b-69b—283

Tyson Alexander (8), $22,82171c-69a-71b-73b—284

MJ Daffue (8), $22,82169c-72a-70b-73b—284

Harry Higgs (8), $22,82166a-71b-73c-74b—284

Charley Hoffman (8), $22,82170c-70a-72b-72b—284

Tom Hoge (8), $22,82171b-70c-73a-70b—284

Adam Long (8), $22,82172a-70b-71c-71b—284

Augusto Nunez (8), $22,82167a-72b-73c-72b—284

Tano Goya (5), $20,97070b-74c-70a-71b—285

Matthew NeSmith (5), $20,97069b-74c-71a-71b—285

Greyson Sigg (5), $20,97069b-70c-75a-71b—285

Ryan Armour (5), $20,25071b-72c-69a-74b—286

Lanto Griffin (5), $20,25073c-71a-68b-74b—286

Paul Haley (5), $20,25070b-72c-69a-75b—286

David Lingmerth (5), $20,25069c-73a-71b-73b—286

Trevor Werbylo (5), $20,25072b-72c-70a-72b—286

Jordan Spieth (4), $19,62071c-68a-75b-73b—287

Kevin Streelman (4), $19,62074a-71b-69c-73b—287

Fabian Gomez (3), $18,99070a-73b-70c-75b—288

Seung-Yul Noh (3), $18,99072b-71c-71a-74b—288

Sean O’Hair (3), $18,99069b-73c-72a-74b—288

Alex Smalley (3), $18,99075c-67a-72b-74b—288

Callum Tarren (3), $18,99073b-74c-64a-77b—288

Greg Chalmers (2), $18,18067a-77b-70c-75b—289

Cody Gribble (2), $18,18071c-71a-72b-75b—289

Chad Ramey (2), $18,18065b-76c-73a-75b—289

Brian Stuard (2), $18,18073a-70b-71c-75b—289

Geoff Ogilvy (2), $17,73070b-75c-69a-76b—290

Paul O’Hara (2), $17,55071a-69b-74c-77b—291

