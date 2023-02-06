Grove City College senior women’s basketball player Megan Kallock and freshman swimmer Michael Singley both earned weekly recognition Monday afternoon from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in honor of their respective performances last week.
Kallock earned the conference’s Player of the Week award in women’s basketball while Singley captured Rookie of the Week in men’s swimming and diving.
Kallock helped Grove City to two conference victories last week by averaging 24.5 points per game from her guard position. She shot 75 percent (18 of 24) from the field last week, including a 7-for-11 performance on three-pointers.
Last Wednesday night, Kallock had 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting in only 19 minutes to help Grove City (13-8, 13-3 PAC) secure a 66-45 home win over Bethany. Saturday, Kallock fired in 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting in Grove City’s 91-83 victory at Chatham.
Kallock now has nine 20-point games this season. She ranks third in the conference in scoring, averaging 18.1 points per game. That is the highest scoring average for a Grove City player since 2017-18, when Lexie Arkwright averaged 18.4 points per game.
Kallock is the first Grove City basketball player to earn weekly conference honors this season.
Singley earned two wins Saturday for Grove City at the unscored Pre-Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships Tune-Up, held at James E. Longnecker Pool. Singley won the 50 free in 50.49 seconds, then tied classmate David Dering for first in the 400 individual medley (4:31.73).
This is Singley’s first Rookie of the Week award. He is the fourth Grove City freshman to earn the award this year, joining Caleb Einolf, Logan Myers and Will Sterrett.
The Grove City women’s basketball team will visit Waynesburg University at 6 p.m. Wednesday in conference play. The swimming and diving squad returns to action February 15-18 when Grove City hosts the conference championships in James E. Longnecker Pool.
WESTMINSTER
Westminster graduate student Patrick Holton was named PAC Men’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week on Monday.
Holton won the one-meter, six-dive competition with a total score of 287.10 Saturday at Westminster’s annual Rich Sentner Diving Invitational Saturday. He was also the runner-up in the three-meter, six-dive competition (308.15).
On Friday night at Clarion University’s Dave Hrovat Diving Invitational, Holton finished as the runner-up on the three-meter board with an 11-dive score of 491 points.
THIEL
The Thiel women’s volleyball team will host a pair of camps in July at Beeghly Gymnasium.
The Skills Camp, open to girls in grades 7-12, will take place July 26-27. The camp will begin each day at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. The cost to attend the Skills Camp for one day is $60 per day or $100 for both days.
The Elite College Prep Camp, open to girls graduating high school in 2024-26, will take place July 27-29. The Elite College Prep Camp will include six sessions over three days. The cost to attend the Elite College Prep Camp is $150 for commuters and $225 for residents.
For questions, contact Thiel head coach Tyler North at 724-589-2216 or tnorth@thiel.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.