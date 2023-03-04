FARRELL – What a birthday present Kennedy Catholic gave Isabella Bianco!
The Golden Eagles helped the senior close out her high school career with one final District 10 championship with a convincing 73-33 win over Region 2 champion Maplewood Saturday in the 2A Finals at Farrell High School’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium.
“Today’s her birthday so shout out to her,” Kennedy Catholic coach Justin Magestro said. “I think (it was a motivating factor). I’m sure she had a lot of family here and she wanted to do well. When it’s your birthday, you want to shine out and there’s no better way to shine out than winning a District 10 championship.”
The championship was a 13th straight for Kennedy Catholic (21-4) and 29th overall in program history.
“We were happy to have the opportunity to come here today and play,” Magestro said. “It was totally a team effort. We have a group of girls that believe in each other and no one is bigger than anyone else. It’s totally a team approach. We talk about that and the coaches, the players, the managers all buy into that and I think that’s really important when you play a team sport.
“Our seniors are doing a great job of leading and our underclassmen are doing a great job of playing like seniors. It’s a combination of the teacher teaching and the student learning. And when you bring it all together, you have a great classroom.
“We talk about being a Kennedy Catholic Golden Eagle. One, you have to be spiritually strong. Academically, you have to be strong. The third one is athletics. If you can accomplish those three things, you become a great student athlete. We talk about that every day in practice and I think it spills over onto the court.”
With the win, the Golden Eagles will host WPIAL seventh-seeded Brentwood on Friday at a time to be determined.
“Our non-league schedule? I’ll play anyone,” said Magestro, whose club hasn’t lost since before Christmas and has overcome an 0-3 start. “I try to play the best teams, because I think it’s good to play competition and see different things … bigger players, quicker players. It’s OK to get punched in the mouth.
“The only bad thing about that is when you have a wife at home that calls you on the phone and says ‘Owen called you.’ This was after our fourth game. I was like ‘Who is Owen?’ She said ‘0-4 and you better get your head out of your you know what.’ That’s the only bad thing about it.
“All kidding aside, we knew (the early season schedule) would bode well for us late in the season. Playing Norwin, the two teams from West Virginia that are phenomenal, Blackhawk – what a great program, Indiana – they have a 6-5 and a 6-2 girl, Erie McDowell, Mercyhurst Prep, they all prepare you for this time of year. With the coaching staff and the players, it’s not about wins and losses during the season. It’s about preparing for the playoffs.”
Saturday at Farrell, Maplewood was able to stick with Kennedy Catholic for about nine minutes, taking a 13-11 lead after the first quarter and Savannah O’Hara’s bucket to open the second minutes handed the Tigers a short-lived 15-11 lead.
“We played with them for a while, but I knew the storm was coming,” Maplewood coach Shawn Rhoades said. “We’ve watched them on video and know when the score gets too close, the press comes on.”
Like Rhoades predicted, a storm was brewing and Maplewood took the full brunt of it.
The Tigers were coerced into 10 turnovers and into 1-of-7 shooting in the second quarter while 1,000-point scorer Sadie Thomas sat on the bench in foul trouble to allow the Golden Eagles to take a 28-15 lead into the locker rooms.
“There’s no way to emulate what they do,” Rhoades said. “They’re long and they’re athletic. They’re basketball players. It’s that simple. We talked about it and we prepared as best we could. Unless you've seen it before, it’s just a different deal.
“We just panicked. The turnovers? We had too many, but that’s what that press does and that is what basketball is. It’s a game of runs and they had a big one.”
Up to that point, the Tigers’ 3-2 zone took Kennedy Catholic out of its comfort zone.
The Golden Eagles struggled to get leading scorer Layke Fields unleashed – she would finish with a game-high 21 points, 20 rebounds, two steals and two blocks but just five points came in the first half – and couldn’t find its outside touch. Kennedy would make just 2-of-12 from behind the 3-point line in the first half.
“We struggled in the first half with shooting and scoring the basketball,” Magestro said. “Their strategy was pretty simple to see. They were packing it in on Layke Fields. If you don’t pack it in on Layke Fields, you’re going to be in trouble. They dared our shooters to make shots and we struggled.”
While Fields was being stymied by the Maplewood zone, Bianco went off, scoring 11 of her 21 points in the second quarter to keep her offense afloat.
“She’s been playing out of her mind the past five days,” Magestro said. “She’s been phenomenal. She’s playing very well defensively, scoring and had a pass today that was phenomenal.”
Madison O’Hara canned a 3-pointer to open the second-half scoring, but again, the Golden Eagles had all the answers in the third quarter rolling up 30 points in the period – with 12 coming from Fields once Maplewood abandoned the zone – to enact the mercy rule and take a 58-25 lead into the final eight minutes of action.
“It’s amazing when you do one thing really well … everything else goes well,” Magestro said. “I thought we turned it up defensively and mysteriously, the ball started dropping for us. That’s because when you do good things, other good things will be a by-product of that.”
Notes: Maplewood will host WPIAL fourth-seeded Aliquippa on Friday. … The Golden Eagles had just 4 turnovers, while holding a slim 40-36 edge on the glass. … Tiger senior guard Varndell exited the game briefly in the second quarter after hitting her head during a scramble for a loose ball. … Bianco also had five steals. … The Golden Eagles made 27-of-56 shots from the field but managed just a 14-of-24 effort from the free-throw line. … Kennedy was 4-of-12 from the line in the first half. … The Tigers made just 3-of-21 shots behind the three-point line. … Thomas and Varndell each finished with eight points and seven rebounds for Maplewood.
------
D-10 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
MAPLEWOOD 13 2 10 8 33
KENNEDY 11 17 30 15 73
MAPLEWOOD - Varndell 3-0-0-8, Thomas 3-2-4-8, S. O’Hara 3-0-0-6, M. O’Hara 2-0-0-5, Eimert 1-1-2-3, Means 1-0-0-2, Koelle 0-0-0-0, Vergona 0-0-0-0, Woge 0-1-2-1, Banik 0-0-0-0, Dispense 0-0-0-0, Palmiero 0-0-0-0, Frazier 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Varndell 2, M. O’Hara 1. Totals: 13-4-8-33.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC - Fields 8-5-8-21, Vincent 3-0-0-8, Bianco 7-7-9-21, Keith 1-0-0-3, Dancak 4-0-2-8, Magestro 4-2-5-12, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Shimrack 0-0-0-0, Thompkins 0-0-0-0, Scullin 0-0-0-0, Connor 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 2, Magestro 2, Keith 1. Totals: 27-14-24-73.
