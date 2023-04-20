The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team was honored at Eastwood Mall on Thursday for winning the PIAA Class 2A championship last month.
The “Champions Rally” for the Golden Eagles was at noon on Thursday.
The rally took place in the mall’s Center Court where the Cafaro Foundation made a $10,000 donation to the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools.
Coach Justin Magestro’s Golden Eagles beat Homer-Center, 65-45, in the state championship game in Hershey.
