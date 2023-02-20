Coach Justin Magestro’s Kennedy Catholic High girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season on Monday night with a 46-32 win over McDowell in Erie.
The Region 1 champion Golden Eagles improved to 18-4 with the win while Region 6 McDowell fell to 17-5.
KC has won 16 straight games. Its last loss came against District 7 Class 6A squad Norwin on Dec. 22. Norwin is now 19-3 heading into the WPIAL playoffs.
In Erie on Monday night, Kennedy Catholic led 19-14 at halftime and outscored the Trojans 12-2 in the third quarter for a 31-16 lead en route to the win.
Layke Fields had 17 points and seven rebounds for KC, Monique Vincent scored 10 and dished our four assists, Hayden Keith added seven points, Bella Magestro contributed six points, five rebounds, and five assists, Isabella Bianco grabbed four boards, and Cassie Dancak added three assists.
Calyen Spano had 10 points for McDowell, Jessica Hetz scored nine on three treys, and Amaya Nelson chipped in four points.
“What a big win for us,” said Justin Magestro. “I thought our defense came up huge again tonight. We held them to 14 points in the first half and just two points in the third, then we made some mistakes and they scored down the stretch. We had a couple turnovers we shouldn’t have had and they capitalized.
“McDowell has some really, really good players. Two good guards and two good bigs. So I was proud of our team’s effort defensively.
“We also did a really nice job running our sets. Layke dominates in the paint and our guards hit some threes and that opens things up. Cassie did a tremendous job on defense and Isabella played really solid. It was nice to see Mo(nique), Hayden, and Bella hit those threes.
“I thought we also did a really nice job of sharing the ball and finding the open man.
“Any time we can play a 6A team that is as good as McDowell, on the road, and walk away with a win, that’s huge for our program. I’m very happy they were willing to play us in the last game of the regular season. We were excited to play them and are grateful because it helps get both teams ready for the playoffs.
“I have to give a shoutout to my coaching staff. They did a great job of game management. And Joe Lombardi for doing some behind the scenes stuff for us. Getting me game film to watch.
“It was a total team effort and I’m blessed and honored to coach at Kennedy and be a part of the great KC Family with a great adminstration.”
No. 1 seed Kennedy Catholic opens the District 10 Class 2A playoffs on Saturday against 8th-seeded Eisenhower. The game is at noon at Farrell High School.
McDowell finished second in Region 6 to Cathedral Prep. The Trojans went 9-3 in region play while the Ramblers were 12-0.
Cathedral Prep is the District 10 Class 5A champs (no other teams in the bracket).
McDowell faces Erie for the D-10 Class 6A championship at noon on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Events Center.
––––––
KENNEDY 10 9 12 15 46
McDOWELL 5 9 2 16 32
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 2-4-4-10, Magestro 2-1-2-6, Bianco 1-2-3-4, Keith 2-1-2-7, Dancak 1-0-2-2, Fields 6-5-9-17. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 2, Keith 2, Magestro 1. Totals: 14-13-22-46.
McDOWELL – Pawlak 1-0-0-2, Clemente 4-0-0-10, Hetz 3-0-0-9, Feronti 0-2-2-2, Nelson 2-0-0-4, Bennett 1-0-0-2, Russo 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Hetz 3, Clemente 2, Russo 1. Totals: 12-2-2-32.
JV: McDowell, 51-19.
