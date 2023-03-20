WEXFORD — It wasn’t a matter of if, but how the Kennedy Catholic girls basketball coaches were going to get the ball to Layke Fields more Monday night.
That’s when the recommendation from the crowd made its way to head coach Justin Magestro while the team was heading to the locker room for halftime. Magestro’s son, Drew, told the coach to put sibling, Bella Magestro, in the middle of the offense.
The decision to listen to his son helped make things a little easier for the Golden Eagles, who powered their way to a 56-44 win over Greensburg Central Catholic in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal at North Allegheny High School.
The Golden Eagles had a goal of returning to the state title game, and with the win on Monday, they punched their ticket to the final round for the second straight season.
“I’m just proud of them. There’s no selfish kids on this team,” Justin Magestro said. “Everybody’s in it for the other girl, and I don’t think I’ve coached a team like this in such a long time.
“We asked girls to come out of their roles and do different things. We had scorers defend, defenders shoot the ball, and of course when you got a girl like Layke Fields in the post, we’re blessed. We’re blessed to have that young lady play on our team, and on the flip side, we’re blessed to always have great guards that can get her the ball.”
Kennedy Catholic (25-9) held a slim 24-21 advantage after a 3-pointer from sophomore point guard Monique Vicent beat the buzzer with 1.9 seconds left in the second quarter.
That’s when Fields took control of the offense.
Justin Magestro continued to use Vincent at point guard, but Bella Magestro was moved near the free-throw line to help create a mismatch. She was given the option to pass to Fields or pull up for a jumper.
That development led to a 10-point third quarter for Fields, who finished with a double-double (22 points and 12 rebounds). Bella Magestro tied Vincent with a game-high five assists to go along with her 10 points and seven rebounds.
“They had three people on me,” Fields said. “I had to just seal more and they put my guard Bella in the middle so she could get me the ball with her good passes, and she did. We did it, and we were successful.”
Greensburg Central Catholic (24-6) couldn’t handle the Fields-Bella Magestro combination defensively, and the Centurions didn’t have the offense to keep up. Kennedy Catholic held a 40-30 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Centurions were forced to foul to extend the game with just over two minutes to play. However, Vincent went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line to keep the KC scoring going.
Mya Morgan was the leading scorer for GCC. She scored 20 points with five rebounds, and Erica Gribble scored 14 points with four rebounds and a team-high three assists.
Vincent scored 13 points with three rebounds, and Isabella Bianco added eight points and six boards.
The Golden Eagles will face Homer-Center at the Giant Center in Hershey at noon on Thursday.
The Wildcats (24-7) beat Montrose in their semifinal 47-13 at Central Mountain High School.
Kennedy Catholic started the season 0-4, due in large part to the difficult schedule Justin Magestro compiled. The goal was to make sure his girls were battle tested late in the season because he didn’t want his team to finish as the runner-ups for a second consecutive season.
The Golden Eagles put in the work during the offseason and righted the ship in the first couple weeks of the season. Now the goal made on the bus back from Hershey in March 2022 is within reach.
They will get their shot at the gold medals Thursday afternoon.
“We still got a long way to go. Our work’s not done,” Justin Magestro said. “We don’t take anything for granted.”
––––––
PIAA CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
KENNEDY 14 10 16 16 56
GREENSBURG 14 7 9 14 44
KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Vincent 2-8-8-13, Magestro 4-0-1-10, Bianco 3-2-2-8, Keith 1-0-0-3, Pfleger 0-0-0-0, Dancak 0-0-0-0, Shimrack 0-0-0-0, Fields 10-2-6-22. 3-pt. goals: Magestro 2, Vincent 1, Keith 1. Totals: 20-12-17-56.
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Morgan 7-2-2-20, Gribble 6-1-2-14, Davis 2-0-0-6, Dupilka 0-0-0-0, Peters 1-0-0-2, Rodriguez 0-0-0-0, Dluges 0-2-3-2. 3-pt. goals: Morgan 4, Davis 2, Gribble 1. Totals: 16-5-7-44.
