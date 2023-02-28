NEW WILMINGTON — The 2022-23 season has been a journey for Rick Mancino.
He reclaimed his title as boys basketball coach at Kennedy Catholic, and the goal was to build the roster of mostly juniors and sophomores into district contenders.
The Golden Eagles are one win away following a 44-27 win over Jamestown in a Class 1A semifinal at Westminster on Tuesday.
KC’s Thorsten Hart led all scorers with 15 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Max Southworth added 10 points and five boards, and Levi Hailstock and Kameren Gwin each scored seven.
Remington Hart scored three points and pulled down five rebounds, but he also acted as the primary ball handler at times.
“I thought Max hit some shots tonight,” Mancino said. “Thought (Thorsten Hart) hit some shots, and I thought Nick (Ondo) rebounded well.”
The Golden Eagles (13-9) were suffocating defensively. They made life hard on the Muskies, holding Jamestown to its lowest point total of the season.
The 27 points were the lowest since the Muskies fell to Mercer 48-20 on Feb. 23, 2021.
Cameron Keyser, one of the highest scorers in Mercer County, was limited to 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds. Lucas Popielarcheck and Seamus Ford were second among the Muskies (13-10) with four points each, and Josh Hill each scored three points.
“I thought defensively that we held them. We did what we were supposed to do,” Mancino said. “Gave them one shot, they blocked out better. I don’t know what the rebounds were, but it was close at least when we’re usually outrebounded.”
The Muskies trailed 12-4 at the end of the first quarter. With each passing period, the Golden Eagles’ lead slowly grew. Eventually, the Muskies were down 35-18 with eight minutes left in their season.
Jamestown tried to get the Golden Eagles to the free-throw line with three minutes left, but the lead was too great to string together a comeback.
The loss brought an end to the careers of six Muskies. The Jamestown seniors are Carter Williams, Trenton Meehan, Hill, Ford, Popielarcheck and Keyser (1,546 career points).
“My first year taking over for (Scot Vannoy), the first practice of the first year, those guys were just brining energy,” Jamestown head coach Luke Widger said. “They brought energy to every practice. Sometimes a little too much.”
Keyser leaves Jamestown hoops as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Widger knew Keyser had a shooter’s touch from an early age.
“It’s fun to see his maturation with his emotions on the court and things like that. He’s a passionate player,” Widger said. “And it will be cool to drive down and watch him play next year too (at Geneva College).”
At the start of the season, Mancino thought his team could make a run in the playoffs. Over the course of the season, he started to have some doubts.
There were injuries, and there were a couple players from the opening night roster that left the program. There was also a week-long stretch where the Golden Eagles dropped four of five games.
But the players and coaches got things worked out. Now they’re sitting on the doorstep of another District 10 title.
“There’s a lot of teams that wish they were playing for a district title (on Friday),” Mancino said.
––––––
JAMESTOWN 4 5 9 9 27
KENNEDY 12 10 13 9 44
JAMESTOWN – Williams 1-0-0-2, Hill 1-0-0-3, Planavsky 1-0-0-2, Ford 1-2-2-4, Popielarcheck 1-2-3-4, Ternent 0-2-4-2, Keyser 5-0-0-10. 3-pt. goal: Hill 1. Totals: 10-6-9-27.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – T. Hart 5-3-4-15, Hailstock 2-2-4-7, R. Hart 1-1-3-3, Gwin 3-1-1-7, Southworth 4-0-2-10, N. Ondo 1-0-3-2. 3-pt. goals: T. Hart 2, Southworth 2, Hailstock 1. Totals: 16-7-17-44.
