The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team is looking to punch a return ticket to Hershey today when it faces Greensburg Central Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
The following is a preview capsule of the game:
Who: Kennedy Catholic (244) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (24-5).
What: PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
When: 6 p.m. Today.
Where: North Allegheny High School in Wexford.
Key Players: Kennedy Catholic — Layke Fields (6foot Soph. forward/center) 19.0 ppg., Bella Magestro (5-8 Fr. guard) 12.2; Isabella Bianco (6-0 Sr. guard/forward) 9.4, Monique Vincent (5-5 Soph. point guard) 8.7, Hayden Keith (5-8 Sr. guard) 7.6, Cassie Dancak (6-0 Sr. guard/forward) 6.4. Greensburg Central Catholic — Mya Morgan (Jr. guard) 18.1; Erica Gribble (Fr. guard) 17.3, Avery Davis (Jr. guard) 12.3, Cara Dupilka (Jr. guard), Cadie Peters (Sr. center). No heights listed.
Bonus Shots: Coach Justin Magestro’s Kennedy Catholic Golden Eagles are back in the PIAA semifinals for the second straight year and are looking to return to ChocolateTown for the state championship game. ... Last year, KC beat North Clarion, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Otto-Eldred, and Portage to advance to the PIAA Class 1A championship game, a 66-54 loss to Northumberland Christian. ... In Class 2A this year, KC has defeated Brentwood (77-20), Burgettstown (56-39), and Bishop McCort (60-48) in the state playoffs. ... In Friday’s quarterfinal win over Bishop McCort, Fields was on fire as she went 15-of-15 from the field for 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Vincent scored 12 and Bianco 10 while Magestro dished out 12 assists. ... Against Brentwood, five players scored in double digits (Keith 24, Fields 13, Vincent 12, Dancak 11, Magestro 10). ... Magestro rifled in 29 points (seven treys) and Fields had 10 against Burgettstown. ... Fields achieved a rare feat last year, being named an All-State selection as a freshman. She is already approaching 900 career points (860) and has over 500 rebounds. ... This will be KC’s ninth appearance in the PIAA semifinals (1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2022). ... KC captured the program’s only state championship in 2001, a 48-46 win over Pottsville Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary. The Golden Eagles lost in the finals last year and in 1984 (6449 loss to Marian Catholic). ... KC, which won its 13th straight District 10 championship and 29th overall this season, averages 64.0 ppg. and allows 29.2. ... KC is on a mission, having won 21 straight games with the last loss coming before Christmas (Dec. 22 vs. Class 6A Norwin). ... All of KC’s losses are against powerhouse teams — Norwin, North Catholic, and Morgantown and University (W.Va.). Morgantown won the West Virginia Class 4A crown. University fell to Morgantown in the regional playoffs. Norwin (24-4) is playing Cedar Cliff in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals while North Catholic routed Wyomissing (60-27) on Saturday and faces Blackhawk in the Class 4A semis. Blackhawk beat Fairview (40-34) on Saturday at Sharon High School. North Catholic beat Blackhawk for the District 7 championship, its second straight D-7 title and 22nd overall). ... KC picked up huge road wins against Blackhawk (55-53), Indiana (42-39), and McDowell (46-32) in the regular season. ... Seven area girls teams have reached state championship games — Sharpsville (1973 and 1981), Lakeview (1982), Kennedy (1984, 2001, 2022), and West Middlesex (2019). ... Bianco, Fields, and GCC’s Davis, Morgan, and Gribble play AAU ball for the Western Pa. Bruins teams. Bianco’s team in 2022 was coached by Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Chris Skatell. ... The GCC Centurions, the fifth seed out of District 7, have qualified for the D-7 playoffs for 20-plus years, but are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2006 and fifth time in school history (1997, 2004, 2005, 2006). In 2006, GCC beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (46-26) for the WPIAL 2A title and advanced to the semis, falling to Westmont Hilltop (49-46). They beat Lakeview in the quarterfinals that year (69-48) and in 2005 (4946). ... GCC lost to Westmont Hilltop (46-40) in the 2005, fell to Bishop Guilfoyle (50-36) in the 2004 semis. ... In the 1997 semis, GCC beat D-10 champ Girard (38-31) in the state semifinals at Sharon High and then defeated Trinity (48-45) for the state championship. ... Prior to this year, GCC’s last appearance in the PIAA playoffs was 2018 (lost to Bishop McCort 54-38 in first round). ... GCC won D-7 titles in 2006 and 2007 (beat Ford City 47-37), and lost WPIAL championship games to Avonworth in 2005 and Bishop Canevin in 2016. ... GCC has three other PIAA playoff wins against area teams — beat West Middlesex (60-38) in first round in 2015, beat Mercer (56-31) in first round in 2014, and beat Sharon (49-45) in second round in 2011. ... The last area team GCC played was Farrell on Jan. 11, 2020 — a 48-26 Farrell win at E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium. ... GCC, which has won five straight games, averages 59.6 ppg. and allows 36.4. ... The Centurions routed California (83-23) in the WPIAL playoffs before losing to Burgettstown (50-45) in the quarterfinals. GCC beat Brentwood (68-42) and Serra Catholic (67-37) in consolation games. ... Defeated District 5 champ Windber (55-33) in the first round of the PIAA playoffs, beat D-10 runner-up Maplewood (6148) in the second round, and ousted D-7 champ Shenango (53-35) in the quarterfinals. ... Morgan fired in 33 points in the win over Maplewood and Gribble had 14 points and eight rebounds. ... Against Shenango on Friday, GCC jumped out to a 13-0 lead and was up 22-2 at the end of the first quarter and 3310 at halftime. Gribble, a freshman, scored 19 points, Davis had 18 (four treys), and Morgan scored 11. ... Gribble has two older sisters that play college hoops. Olivia Gribble just wrapped up her junior year playing at Marietta College in Ohio while Alayna Gribble played at Pitt (2017-2020) and as a grad student at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. ... GCC’s five losses are against Seton LaSalle (62-42), Elizabeth Forward (60-52), McKeesport (59-43), Serra Catholic (40-35), and Burgettstown. ... GCC beat defending D-7 and PIAA champ Neshannock (61-56) on Dec. 5 at Neshannock High School. ... Last year, the Centurions lost in the WPIAL quarterfinals to Seton LaSalle (47-30) and finished with an 18-5 record. ... Tonight’s winner will face either District 2 champion Montrose or District 6 champ Homer Center in the PIAA championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey at noon on Thursday. Montrose-Homer Center play at 6 p.m. today at Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall.
