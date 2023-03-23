The Kennedy Catholic High girls basketball team departed for Hershey on Wednesday morning for another shot at winning a state title.
The Golden Eagles headed east and got in one final practice at Harrisburg Academy in Wormleysburg, which is just across the Susquehanna River from Harrisburg.
Today, KC faces Homer-Center in the championship game. The following is a preview capsule of today’s game:
Who: Kennedy Catholic (25-4) vs. Homer-Center (24-7).
What: PIAA Class 2A championship game.
When: Noon. Today.
Where: Giant Center in Hershey.
Key Players: Kennedy Catholic — Layke Fields (6-0 Soph. forward/center) 19.1 ppg., Bella Magestro (5-8 Fr. guard) 12.1; Isabella Bianco (6-0 Sr. guard/forward) 9.4, Monique Vincent (5-5 Soph. point guard) 8.8, Hayden Keith (5-8 Sr. guard) 7.4, Cassie Dancak (6-0 Sr. guard/forward) 6.2. Homer-Center — Macy Sardone (5-7 Sr. guard) 18.0, Molly Kosmack (6-0 Sr. center) 13.7, Alaina Fabin (5-11 Jr. guard) 8.2, Isabella Arone (Fr.) 4.7, Ashlynn Kerr (5-6 Jr.) 3.5, Meegan Williams (5-7 Jr. guard) 3.1, Anna Cutchall (5-2 Sr. guard), 2.8.
Bonus Shots: Kennedy Catholic is making its fourth appearance in a state championship game. KC’s lone PIAA title was 22 years ago (2001) when it beat Pottsville Nativity BVM (48-46). The program dropped championship games to Marian Catholic (64-49) in 1984 and fell in the 1A title game last season to Northumberland Christian (66-54). ... KC is the first girls program to reach state championship games in back-to-back seasons. The other local girls teams who have competed in title games are Sharpsville (1973 and 1981), Lakeview (1982), and West Middlesex (2019). KC’s 2001 title is the only girls state title among those teams. ... Thursday’s game could be a defensive battle as KC coach Justin Magestro and Homer-Center coach Nick Moore stress defense with the goal of allowing 30 points per game. ... KC, which has won 23 straight games, has ousted Brentwood (77-20), Burgettstown (56-39), Bishop McCort (60-48) and Greensburg Central Catholic (56-44) in the PIAA playoffs. ... In Monday’s semifinal win over GCC, Fields fired in 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Vincent scored 13 points, and Magestro had 10. ... Fields went a perfect 15-of-15 from the field for 30 points in the win over Bishop McCort, Vincent scored 12 points, and Bianco 10. ... Magestro fired in 29 points in the win over Burgettstown and Fields scored 10. ... In the PIAA opener against Brentwood, five KC players scored in double digits (Keith 24, Fields 13, Vincent 12, Dancak 11, Magestro 10). ... Fields, an All-State 2nd Team selection as a freshman last season, has already scored 882 career points and 500-plus rebounds. ... KC bulked up its schedule this year to play larger schools and it has paid off. The team’s four losses are against Class 6A Norwin, 4A North Catholic, and played West Virginia teams Morgantown and University at the UHS Shootout early in the season. Morgantown captured the West Virginia 4A state title. University made a playoff run (lost to Morgantown in regional playoffs), Norwin’s run ended on Monday with a loss to Cedar Cliff in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals, and Blackhawk beat North Catholic, 45-40, in the Class 4A semifinals on Tuesday at New Castle High School. North Catholic won its second straight (22nd overall) and District 7 title by beating Blackhawk. ... KC’s brutal schedule also included road victories against Blackhawk (55-53), Indiana (42-39), and McDowell (46-32) and a home win against Mercyhurst Prep (52-27). ... KC, which captured its 13th straight (29th overall) District 10 title this year, is averaging 63.7 ppg. and only allowing 29.7 ppg. KC has scored an impressive 1,850 points this season. ... The Homer-Center Wildcats of Homer City, south of Indiana, are the District 6 champions. ... Kosmack, who will continue her education and hoops career at Mount Aloysius, averages 13.5 rebounds-per-game while Sardone averages 6.4 rbg. Kosmack has scored over 1,000 career points and has 1,000-plus rebounds. ... The Wildcats average 49.8 ppg. and allow 35.9 ppg. ... Losses are against Forest Hills (59-54), Portage (61-53), River Valley (49-30, 49-37, and 36-31), Redbank Valley (47-39), and Punxsutawney (65-44). KC beat Portage in the PIAA 1A semifinals last year. River Valley, which beat Laurel in the second round of the state playoffs, defeated OLSH on Monday to advance to the 3A championship game. ... Homer-Center beat Bishop McCort (58-50) in the District 6 semifinals and captured its second straight district title with a 52-45 win over United. Lakeview has played United the past two seasons at the Windber Tipoff Tourney. The Sailors lost 46-31 back in December. KC beat Lakeview three times this season. ... The Wildcats, who are looking to win the program’s first-ever PIAA championship, have rolled in the PIAA playoffs, outscoring their opponents 200-77. They’ve cruised past Chartiers-Houston (43-20), Millersburg (59-29), Sacred Heart Academy (51-15), and Montrose (47-13). ... Kosmack had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks in the first-round win over Char-Houston. ... Kosmack had 18 points against Millersburg, Fabin 11, and Ashlynn Kerr 10. ... In the quarterfinals against Sacred Heart, the Wildcats led 30-7 at halftime. Kosmack had 17 points and Fabin 15. ... In Monday’s semifinals at Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall, Homer-Center led 24-7 at halftime. Cutshall had 20 points, Kosmack recorded a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Sardone added 11 points and five steals. ... Thursday’s game will be KC’s 108th PIAA playoff game while it will be Homer-Center’s 17th in the state playoffs. ... KC and H-C have met once in the state playoffs. The Wildcats beat the Golden Eagles (49-44) at Clarion University in the second round of the state tourney in 2011. ... Last season, the Wildcats beat Burgettstown (50-18) and Serra Catholic (55-48) in the PIAA playoffs before falling to Bellwood Antis (68-64) in the quarterfinals. Bellwood then lost to eventual state champion Neshannock in the semifinals.
COACH’S QUOTES
Thoughts from Justin Magestro that were relayed to The Herald in a phone call on Tuesday night.
On Homer-Center: “I think Homer-Center is a very, very good team. They are very well-disciplined and well-coached. From watching film it looks like they are very athletic and have a high basketball IQ. They are strong in all positions. They have a nice-sized center, a nice-sized forward, and three very good guards. They play in a very competitive region in District 6.
“I had a pretty good feeling when they got moved up into the east bracket that they could represent that side of the bracket. It’s not surprising to me. They are very good and battle-tested. We’re going to have to play a near-perfect game to win this.”
On KC’s playoff run: “We’ve really been challenged in our playoff run. I think that will be very helpful on Thursday. We’ve been getting better on both sides of the ball. Defensively, we’ve had some rotation misses and things like that, but we’ve been working on it as we move through the playoffs. Offensively, we’ve really been working on lessening our number of turnovers.
“I really feel that if we continue to play the type of defense that we’ve played all year and the type of offense we’ve played all year, we’ll definitely be in the game and have the opportunity to win.”
Team concept: “We have six girls that on any given night can step up offensively or defensively and that’s an advantage for us.
“This team has truly bought into the team concept. There is no ME, I never see ME from the girls, all I see is WE with them. No one part is bigger than the other part.
“All they care about is winning and they’ll do whatever it takes. They don’t care who gets the job done or how it’s done, they just want to win. As a head coach, that’s really assuring.”
