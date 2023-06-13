Kennedy Catholic High School announced on Tuesday that it has hired John Cox as head football coach.
Cox, of New Castle, has coached youth football and basketball for over 15 years. At Kennedy, Cox will be assisted by Deshawn Gordon and Tyree Dessau.
A text sent to The Herald on Tuesday said:
“We are very excited to welcome Mr. John Cox as our new football coach.” Coach Cox and his staff aim to focus on each aspect of our student-athletes, from playing football to the importance of building character through mentorship and education.
“We are more than confident with their commitment, dedication, and love for the students as they build a very successful program!”
The New Castle News relayed to The Herald that Cox is the uncle of Malik Hooker, who played at New Castle, Ohio State, and is currently with the Dallas Cowboys. Hooker was drafted 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Cox replaces John Reay, who stepped down as KC football coach in May.
Reay was hired as Kennedy Catholic coach in Dec. of 2020.He went 1-8 in his first year as head coach. The lone win was an 18-15 victory over Lakeview. Last fall, KC went 2-7 and picked up wins at Cochranton (22-0) and at home against Saegertown (41-27).
Reay is a 2002 graduate of Sharon High School and previously coached the WPA Wildcatz semi-professional football team. He also had served as an assistant coach at Valley High School in New Kensington and Burrell High in Lower Burrell, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.