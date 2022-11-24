WASHINGTON, Pa. — Keystone Chaos lost the early battle but won the war in the Lightning Lane for his second straight win in Wednesday’s $21,200 Open Trot at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
Jim Daugherty of Mercer trains Keystone Chaos, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $214,353, for Michele Daugherty, also of Mercer.
Keystone Chaos could not clear the stubborn Joey for the early lead and retreated to the pocket. But when Brian Zendt pointed him to the Lightning Lane, the 5-year-old Andover Hall-Keystone Cola gelding had plenty in the tank, scoring in 1:53.2 to match his career best. Gold Stones rallied for second, 1-1/4 lengths back, while Joey saved show.
Following a break for Thanksgiving, live racing at The Meadows resumes today when the program features a pair of carryovers: $6,564.01 in the final-race Jackpot Super Hi-5, $708.23 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is at 12:45 p.m.
Watch the races live or on replay at meadowsgaming.com — By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association.
