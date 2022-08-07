GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The last five weeks feels like three months to 20-year-old Joohyung “Tom” Kim, and for good reason. The South Korean kid who named himself after a cartoon train is on the fast track.
He got a rare PGA Tour start in the Scottish Open because of his standing on a Korean tour points list, hopeful of doing well enough to get a shot at the Korn Ferry Tour finals.
Now he’s a PGA Tour winner who is No. 21 in the world and headed to the FedEx Cup playoffs, and he can probably count on a spot with the International team at the Presidents Cup.
All aboard with Tom the Train!
“It’s been a crazy month,” Kim said.
He announced his arrival on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship, where he began the tournament with a quadruple-bogey 8 and finished it with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory.
“I’m really, really happy for Tom,” said Sungjae Im, who completed the rain-delayed third round Sunday morning with a one-shot lead and couldn’t keep up with Kim, because no one could. Kim shot 27 on the front nine that left everyone in his wake.
“He’s a great kid and to come out here and to win on tour as a nonmember and secure your card is really not an easy task and he achieved that,” Im said.
Kim, who tuned 20 in June, is the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II. Jordan Spieth was two weeks away from turning 20 when he won 2013 John Deere Classic.
The victory gave Kim instant membership on the PGA Tour, making him eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. He is No. 34, assured of playing two postseason events and with a reasonable shot at getting to the finale at East Lake.
Im had a 68 and tied for second along with John Huh (67).
Kim spent his developmental years in the Philippines and in Australia. He already had won three times on the Asian Development Tour and once in Korea before making his American debut at age 18 in the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park.
As for the name? He was a big fan as a young boy of Thomas the Tank Engine in the TV series “Thomas & Friends.”
“You’re supposed to let your parents name yourself and I was like, ‘Nope, I’m to name myself Thomas.’ I loved the show as a kid. I haven’t watched it or anything, but apparently I really loved the train.”
The other option — he was a big “Toy Story” fan — would have been Buzz Lightyear. That would have worked. The kid is creating quite the buzz, and he’s light years ahead of others his age.
Only Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia were younger when they reached as high as No. 21 in the world ranking.
Kim finished third in the Scottish Open, the first time it was co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour, and his goal was to get enough FedEx Cup points to finish equal to the top 200 so he could earn his card through a series of Korn Ferry Tour events late in the summer.
He earned special temporary PGA Tour membership when he made the cut at the British Open. He secured a PGA Tour card last week with a seventh-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The stress gone, not even an opening quadruple bogey rattled him.
“It’s been a five-week stretch for me, but it feels like three months,” Kim said. “Yeah, it’s been a hectic month and a lot of things have changed, for sure.”
He finished at 20-under 260.
It was plenty stressful for others, even those who weren’t playing.
The heartbreak belonged to Justin Lower, who was poised to move into the top 125 in the FedEx Cup to reach the postseason and secure a full card for next season.
But on the final hole, Lower hit his 60-foot birdie putt a little too firm. That left him a 6-foot par putt that would have put him inside the top 125. He missed it to the right and was wiping away tears as he walked off the green.
“I don’t really know what I’m thinking. It sucks to come up this short,” Lower said. “Obviously had some help with the LIV guys and whatnot — I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that. But I don’t know. There’s positives. But right now, it just flat out sucks.”
The tour has suspended players who signed on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, and they did not count toward the top 125 in the FedEx Cup. Lower was the equivalent of No. 128 going into the final event of the regular season.
Rickie Fowler looked to be out of luck when he missed the cut on Friday at No. 123. But enough players faded on the weekend that Fowler gets to extend his season for at least another week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week.
------
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $7.3 Million
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Final Round
Joohyung Kim (0), $1,314,000 67-64-68-61–260
Sungjae Im (245), $649,700 63-69-65-68–265
John Huh (245), $649,700 61-71-66-67–265
Ben Griffin (0), $357,700 69-69-64-64–266
Max McGreevy (100), $270,100 68-67-67-65–267
Russell Henley (100), $270,100 67-65-69-66–267
Taylor Moore (100), $270,100 69-67-64-67–267
Tyrrell Hatton (75), $198,925 68-67-70-64–269
Chesson Hadley (75), $198,925 69-66-70-64–269
Cameron Percy (75), $198,925 65-70-68-66–269
Anirban Lahiri (75), $198,925 66-67-68-68–269
Brandon Wu (75), $198,925 64-67-68-70–269
Scott Stallings (52), $123,188 67-71-67-65–270
Alex Smalley (52), $123,188 65-70-71-64–270
Stephan Jaeger (52), $123,188 69-70-69-62–270
Taylor Pendrith (52), $123,188 71-67-65-67–270
Richy Werenski (52), $123,188 70-65-67-68–270
Aaron Wise (52), $123,188 65-70-67-68–270
Davis Riley (52), $123,188 67-66-68-69–270
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (52), $123,188 72-65-63-70–270
Corey Conners (38), $73,608 70-69-66-66–271
J.T. Poston (38), $73,608 66-70-69-66–271
Doc Redman (38), $73,608 68-71-68-64–271
Ryan Moore (38), $73,608 65-66-72-68–271
Russell Knox (38), $73,608 70-69-64-68–271
Will Zalatoris (38), $73,608 71-66-66-68–271
Scott Piercy (27), $47,937 69-70-66-67–272
David Lipsky (27), $47,937 68-69-69-66–272
Peter Malnati (27), $47,937 64-72-69-67–272
Billy Horschel (27), $47,937 67-69-68-68–272
Stewart Cink (27), $47,937 68-70-70-64–272
Kevin Tway (27), $47,937 67-69-68-68–272
Callum Tarren (27), $47,937 70-69-69-64–272
Andrew Putnam (27), $47,937 70-64-69-69–272
Brian Stuard (27), $47,937 65-68-68-71–272
Zach Johnson (15), $30,328 67-68-70-68–273
Vaughn Taylor (15), $30,328 69-69-68-67–273
Brendon Todd (15), $30,328 68-71-67-67–273
Robert Streb (15), $30,328 69-69-67-68–273
Satoshi Kodaira (15), $30,328 68-66-70-69–273
Justin Lower (15), $30,328 72-66-66-69–273
Patrick Rodgers (15), $30,328 69-70-68-66–273
Scott Brown (15), $30,328 70-66-68-69–273
Yannik Paul (0), $30,328 71-66-67-69–273
Harry Higgs (15), $30,328 68-69-72-64–273
Matthew NeSmith (15), $30,328 66-69-67-71–273
Lee Hodges (9), $19,116 66-71-70-67–274
Bo Hoag (9), $19,116 68-69-70-67–274
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (9), $19,116 66-70-68-70–274
Henrik Norlander (9), $19,116 69-67-72-66–274
Chez Reavie (9), $19,116 68-71-69-66–274
James Hahn (9), $19,116 70-68-65-71–274
Martin Laird (9), $19,116 69-67-67-71–274
Keith Mitchell (6), $16,863 68-68-70-69–275
Ben Kohles (6), $16,863 65-70-71-69–275
Justin Rose (6), $16,863 73-66-67-69–275
Lucas Glover (6), $16,863 70-66-71-68–275
Kelly Kraft (6), $16,863 66-73-68-68–275
Luke Donald (6), $16,863 70-68-66-71–275
Chris Gotterup (0), $16,863 70-69-69-67–275
Brett Drewitt (4), $15,841 67-67-71-71–276
Sam Ryder (4), $15,841 67-70-69-70–276
K.H. Lee (4), $15,841 67-71-66-72–276
Michael Gligic (4), $15,841 65-73-71-67–276
Chris Stroud (4), $15,841 69-70-70-67–276
Mark Hubbard (4), $15,841 70-69-70-67–276
Rory Sabbatini (4), $15,841 68-71-72-65–276
Martin Trainer (3), $15,111 67-67-72-71–277
Charley Hoffman (3), $15,111 68-68-69-72–277
Joseph Bramlett (3), $15,111 70-69-72-66–277
Aaron Rai (3), $14,600 70-69-66-73–278
Kramer Hickok (3), $14,600 66-70-70-72–278
Brian Harman (3), $14,600 67-69-73-69–278
Jonathan Byrd (3), $14,600 70-69-73-66–278
Jared Wolfe (3), $14,235 68-70-70-71–279
Blake McShea (0), $14,016 69-65-70-76–280
Adam Scott (2), $14,016 68-70-74-68–280
Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $13,724 65-72-72-72–281
Adam Svensson (2), $13,724 70-69-70-72–281
David Skinns (2), $13,505 70-69-73-70–282
Nick Taylor (2), $13,286 67-71-73-72–283
Joel Dahmen (2), $13,286 69-68-76-70–283
Jason Dufner (2), $12,994 66-73-71-74–284
Shane Lowry (2), $12,994 71-68-74-71–284
