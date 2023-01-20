MERCER — The beginning of the first and second quarters favored the Farrell girls basketball team Thursday night.
Both quarters featured some strong defense and scoreless stands, powering the Steelers to a 41-26 win over Mercer at Mercer High School.
The Steelers (3-3, 3-10) opened the game on a 15-2 run. The host Mustangs finally got their first field goal when Pressley Washil converted a layup with 23.7 seconds remaining in the opening period.
The Mustangs (3-3, 7-7)saw a similar stretch play out in the second quarter. Farrell’s offense wasn’t putting up as many points, but Mercer was still held to two points — coming off a pair of Ava Godfrey free throws — until McKenna McCardless’ layup with 1:12 left in the half.
Farrell took a 21-8 lead into the halftime break. The Steelers scattered the scoring in the third quarter with Martese Beamon, Damerra Thomas, Ja’Niya Daniels and Gabby King each scoring at least one basket. Daniels was the leading scoring in the period with four points.
A strong seven-point quarter by King kept the Farrell offense in a flow, and the Mustangs never challenged in the second half.
In addition to the scoring droughts, the Mustangs also shot 8-for-17 from the free-throw line. The 47-percent effort was a departure from the 60 to 70 percent the Mustangs typically shoot this season.
“This is our 14th game. I’m not saying we didn’t hustle, but this is the first time I felt like we just got it handed to us,” Mercer head coach Aaron Cook said. “We haven’t had that really all year. Due to that, I said, ‘Hey, we’re moving on.’ We got Kennedy on Monday, so we’ll try to prepare ourselves.”
Washil was the leading scorer for the Mustangs. She finished with 10 points with a team-high seven rebounds. Godfrey added six points with four rebounds.
For Farrell, it was another dominant performance for King. The forward finished with a double-double — tallying game-highs in points (17) and rebounds (15).
It was King’s rebounding that was a major factor, according to Farrell head coach Ed Turosky. He said the Steelers have a tendency to give up second-chance points in their losses, but those opportunities rarely emerged for the Mustangs.
“Gabby controlled the boards, she finished well and the kids found her,” Turosky said. “I thought the kids on the perimeter did a nice job of running our stuff and executing.”
Daniels and Damerra Thomas were the guards feeding King all night.
Daniels chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and five points. And Damerra Thomas recorded eight points with three rebounds and a game-high seven assists.
“I ask a lot of (Thomas),” Turosky said. “When you’re playing that position, a lot of times the ball leaves your hands and you never get it back. We’re trying to run more things for her coming off of screens and stuff so she has an opportunity. But she takes advantage of those moments that she has and makes sure they count.”
The win ties the Mustangs and the Steelers atop the region standings. The Steelers will host Reynolds on Monday in their first meeting of the season.
“For us, we’re gonna take it one practice at a time — one game at a time — continue to grow as a group, try to get better and sneak out some of these victories,” Turosky said.
––––––
FARRELL 15 6 10 10 41
MERCER 4 4 7 11 26
FARRELL – D. Thomas 3-1-2-8, Daniels 4-0-2-10, Beamon 2-0-0-4, King 6-5-7-17, Z. Thomas 1-0-0-2, Yasnowski 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Daniels 2, D. Thomas 1. Totals: 16-6-11-41.
MERCER – Godfrey 1-4-8-6, Au. Allen 1-1-4-3, Washil 4-2-2-10, McCardless 1-1-2-3, Heckathorn 0-0-0-0, Finley 2-0-1-4, An. Allen 0-0-0-0, Siedel 0-0-0-0, Rowe 0-0-0-0, Kohnen 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: None. Totals: 9-8-17-26.
