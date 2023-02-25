Honda Classic Golf

Charles Kirk hits from a bunker onto the sixth green during the third round of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Saturday.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chris Kirk’s last win on the PGA Tour was nearly eight years ago. He’s put himself in a position to change that at the Honda Classic.

Kirk battled his way to a 4-under round of 66 on Saturday, putting him at 13-under 197 for the week and giving him a two-shot lead over Eric Cole (66) through three rounds at PGA National.

His last win on tour was at Colonial in 2015 — 180 tournaments ago. He’s a four-time winner on tour, played in the Presidents Cup in 2015, and has been waiting to hoist a trophy again since.

Kirk made a wild birdie on the last, after his second shot on the par-5 18th wound up next to the grandstand and underneath someone’s bag that was left against structure. He got a drop, chipped on from there and made the putt to restore a two-shot lead.

And now he has a chance to be a winner again — with most of the players nearest to him on the leaderboard looking for their first tour wins.

“It’s been so long since I’ve won," Kirk said. “I’m going to be plenty nervous, just as nervous as those guys are probably."

Cole stayed in the mix with his second consecutive round of 66.

“It’s awesome,” Cole said. “I’ve never played this event before. Tried to qualify a bunch of times ... I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Justin Suh holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the par-4 12th, and is alone in third at 10 under. He shot even-par 70 on Saturday.

Shane Lowry (65) is 9 under, and right in the mix after having a chance to win the Honda last year until the 72nd hole. He’s tied with Ben Taylor (69).

“If I can just hang around all day, hopefully I can give myself a chance coming down the stretch,” Lowry said. “I think I did what I needed to do today.”

Among those lurking: defending champion Sepp Straka, who followed opening rounds of 69 and 68 with a 66 on Saturday. He’s 7 under for the week, six shots back. It was Straka’s sixth consecutive round in the 60’s at PGA National.

“It’s a tough test, but if you’re hitting it good, you can score,” Straka said.

Straka went to Georgia, as did Kirk. When Straka got his first win at Honda a year ago, Kirk was one of the players who braved an intense rainstorm to congratulate Straka when it was over.

“We stay together all the time. He’s usually the guy that gets us a house,” Straka said. “I’ve gotten to know Chris very well over the last few years, one of my best friends. He’s been playing great golf for a couple years now. It’s not surprising to me, especially around this course.”

Sunday is a big day for two players with a shot of qualifying for The Players Championship by getting into the top 50 in the world. Min Woo Lee struggled to a 73 on Saturday and is tied for 58th at even par through 54 holes; Adrian Meronk is tied for 20th at 4 under.

Lee started the week No. 47; Meronk started No. 53.

Divots: Ryan Brehm (64) made a big move Saturday, starting the round tied for 60th and finishing tied for 15th at 5-under 205. ... Akshay Bhatia needed a new outfit after playing a ball from the water. He went shirtless for the shot – one of two shirtless escapades during his round -- getting covered in mud, and his girlfriend brought him a change of clothes. “It was really gross. Really, really gross,” Bhatia said.

Honda Classic Scores

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

3rd Round

Chris Kirk 69-62-66—197

Eric Cole 67-66-66—199

Justin Suh 66-64-70—200

Shane Lowry 68-68-65—201

Ben Taylor 67-65-69—201

Byeong Hun An 70-65-67—202

Tyler Duncan 67-67-68—202

Brice Garnett 69-64-70—203

Ryan Gerard 69-63-71—203

Ben Martin 69-64-70—203

Cameron Percy 69-68-66—203

Sepp Straka 69-68-66—203

Chesson Hadley 69-66-69—204

Matt Wallace 67-68-69—204

Ryan Brehm 67-74-64—205

Kramer Hickok 71-68-66—205

David Lingmerth 69-68-68—205

Davis Riley 71-67-67—205

Adam Svensson 70-66-69—205

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-71-67—206

Ben Griffin 69-71-66—206

Billy Horschel 65-73-68—206

Zach Johnson 68-67-71—206

William McGirt 73-66-67—206

Adrian Meronk 67-69-70—206

Andrew Novak 69-68-69—206

Kevin Roy 72-68-66—206

Adam Schenk 67-68-71—206

Robby Shelton 73-67-66—206

Dylan Wu 71-68-67—206

Tano Goya 68-66-73—207

Garrick Higgo 75-66-66—207

Lee Hodges 71-69-67—207

Stephan Jaeger 71-69-67—207

Kelly Kraft 71-66-70—207

Taylor Pendrith 69-69-69—207

Webb Simpson 71-70-66—207

Danny Willett 69-70-68—207

Erik Barnes 72-67-69—208

Brett Drewitt 71-70-67—208

Harrison Endycott 72-65-71—208

Dylan Frittelli 71-65-72—208

Scott Harrington 69-67-72—208

Jim Herman 71-70-67—208

Sungjae Im 67-71-70—208

Matthias Schwab 75-66-67—208

Jimmy Walker 74-65-69—208

Trevor Werbylo 70-71-67—208

Carson Young 65-70-73—208

Kevin Chappell 72-68-69—209

MJ Daffue 74-67-68—209

Will Gordon 68-71-70—209

Harry Hall 68-70-71—209

Padraig Harrington 72-68-69—209

Brandon Matthews 69-69-71—209

Augusto Nunez 70-70-69—209

Brandon Wu 71-68-70—209

Ryan Armour 70-69-71—210

Akshay Bhatia 71-65-74—210

Zac Blair 71-70-69—210

Bill Haas 72-68-70—210

Mark Hubbard 69-71-70—210

Min Woo Lee 68-69-73—210

J.T. Poston 73-68-69—210

Trevor Cone 71-70-70—211

Trace Crowe 72-69-70—211

Jason Dufner 68-70-73—211

Seonghyeon Kim 68-73-70—211

Vincent Norrman 72-69-70—211

Kevin Tway 69-71-71—211

Jhonattan Vegas 69-72-70—211

Aaron Wise 69-72-70—211

Anders Albertson 72-69-71—212

Joseph Bramlett 65-73-74—212

Pierceson Coody 66-75-71—212

Kyle Stanley 68-73-71—212

J.B. Holmes 69-70-74—213

Cody Gribble 71-70-73—214

Geoff Ogilvy 68-73-73—214

Tyson Alexander 70-70-75—215

