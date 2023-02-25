PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chris Kirk’s last win on the PGA Tour was nearly eight years ago. He’s put himself in a position to change that at the Honda Classic.
Kirk battled his way to a 4-under round of 66 on Saturday, putting him at 13-under 197 for the week and giving him a two-shot lead over Eric Cole (66) through three rounds at PGA National.
His last win on tour was at Colonial in 2015 — 180 tournaments ago. He’s a four-time winner on tour, played in the Presidents Cup in 2015, and has been waiting to hoist a trophy again since.
Kirk made a wild birdie on the last, after his second shot on the par-5 18th wound up next to the grandstand and underneath someone’s bag that was left against structure. He got a drop, chipped on from there and made the putt to restore a two-shot lead.
And now he has a chance to be a winner again — with most of the players nearest to him on the leaderboard looking for their first tour wins.
“It’s been so long since I’ve won," Kirk said. “I’m going to be plenty nervous, just as nervous as those guys are probably."
Cole stayed in the mix with his second consecutive round of 66.
“It’s awesome,” Cole said. “I’ve never played this event before. Tried to qualify a bunch of times ... I’m enjoying every minute of it.”
Justin Suh holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the par-4 12th, and is alone in third at 10 under. He shot even-par 70 on Saturday.
Shane Lowry (65) is 9 under, and right in the mix after having a chance to win the Honda last year until the 72nd hole. He’s tied with Ben Taylor (69).
“If I can just hang around all day, hopefully I can give myself a chance coming down the stretch,” Lowry said. “I think I did what I needed to do today.”
Among those lurking: defending champion Sepp Straka, who followed opening rounds of 69 and 68 with a 66 on Saturday. He’s 7 under for the week, six shots back. It was Straka’s sixth consecutive round in the 60’s at PGA National.
“It’s a tough test, but if you’re hitting it good, you can score,” Straka said.
Straka went to Georgia, as did Kirk. When Straka got his first win at Honda a year ago, Kirk was one of the players who braved an intense rainstorm to congratulate Straka when it was over.
“We stay together all the time. He’s usually the guy that gets us a house,” Straka said. “I’ve gotten to know Chris very well over the last few years, one of my best friends. He’s been playing great golf for a couple years now. It’s not surprising to me, especially around this course.”
Sunday is a big day for two players with a shot of qualifying for The Players Championship by getting into the top 50 in the world. Min Woo Lee struggled to a 73 on Saturday and is tied for 58th at even par through 54 holes; Adrian Meronk is tied for 20th at 4 under.
Lee started the week No. 47; Meronk started No. 53.
Divots: Ryan Brehm (64) made a big move Saturday, starting the round tied for 60th and finishing tied for 15th at 5-under 205. ... Akshay Bhatia needed a new outfit after playing a ball from the water. He went shirtless for the shot – one of two shirtless escapades during his round -- getting covered in mud, and his girlfriend brought him a change of clothes. “It was really gross. Really, really gross,” Bhatia said.
------
Honda Classic Scores
At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
3rd Round
Chris Kirk 69-62-66—197
Eric Cole 67-66-66—199
Justin Suh 66-64-70—200
Shane Lowry 68-68-65—201
Ben Taylor 67-65-69—201
Byeong Hun An 70-65-67—202
Tyler Duncan 67-67-68—202
Brice Garnett 69-64-70—203
Ryan Gerard 69-63-71—203
Ben Martin 69-64-70—203
Cameron Percy 69-68-66—203
Sepp Straka 69-68-66—203
Chesson Hadley 69-66-69—204
Matt Wallace 67-68-69—204
Ryan Brehm 67-74-64—205
Kramer Hickok 71-68-66—205
David Lingmerth 69-68-68—205
Davis Riley 71-67-67—205
Adam Svensson 70-66-69—205
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-71-67—206
Ben Griffin 69-71-66—206
Billy Horschel 65-73-68—206
Zach Johnson 68-67-71—206
William McGirt 73-66-67—206
Adrian Meronk 67-69-70—206
Andrew Novak 69-68-69—206
Kevin Roy 72-68-66—206
Adam Schenk 67-68-71—206
Robby Shelton 73-67-66—206
Dylan Wu 71-68-67—206
Tano Goya 68-66-73—207
Garrick Higgo 75-66-66—207
Lee Hodges 71-69-67—207
Stephan Jaeger 71-69-67—207
Kelly Kraft 71-66-70—207
Taylor Pendrith 69-69-69—207
Webb Simpson 71-70-66—207
Danny Willett 69-70-68—207
Erik Barnes 72-67-69—208
Brett Drewitt 71-70-67—208
Harrison Endycott 72-65-71—208
Dylan Frittelli 71-65-72—208
Scott Harrington 69-67-72—208
Jim Herman 71-70-67—208
Sungjae Im 67-71-70—208
Matthias Schwab 75-66-67—208
Jimmy Walker 74-65-69—208
Trevor Werbylo 70-71-67—208
Carson Young 65-70-73—208
Kevin Chappell 72-68-69—209
MJ Daffue 74-67-68—209
Will Gordon 68-71-70—209
Harry Hall 68-70-71—209
Padraig Harrington 72-68-69—209
Brandon Matthews 69-69-71—209
Augusto Nunez 70-70-69—209
Brandon Wu 71-68-70—209
Ryan Armour 70-69-71—210
Akshay Bhatia 71-65-74—210
Zac Blair 71-70-69—210
Bill Haas 72-68-70—210
Mark Hubbard 69-71-70—210
Min Woo Lee 68-69-73—210
J.T. Poston 73-68-69—210
Trevor Cone 71-70-70—211
Trace Crowe 72-69-70—211
Jason Dufner 68-70-73—211
Seonghyeon Kim 68-73-70—211
Vincent Norrman 72-69-70—211
Kevin Tway 69-71-71—211
Jhonattan Vegas 69-72-70—211
Aaron Wise 69-72-70—211
Anders Albertson 72-69-71—212
Joseph Bramlett 65-73-74—212
Pierceson Coody 66-75-71—212
Kyle Stanley 68-73-71—212
J.B. Holmes 69-70-74—213
Cody Gribble 71-70-73—214
Geoff Ogilvy 68-73-73—214
Tyson Alexander 70-70-75—215
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.