Kurt Kitayama watches his putt on the first green during Saturday's third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Kitayama steadied himself down the stretch Saturday at Bay Hill, closing with two birdies over the last three holes to escape with an even-par 72 and a one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Now comes the hard part for Kitayama, a 30-year-old Californian going after his first PGA Tour victory.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler had five birdies over his last seven holes in warm gusts that made Bay Hill tough as ever. He finished with a 68 and was one shot behind, along with Viktor Hovland of Norway (66).

Hovland finished runner-up to Scheffler a year ago at Bay Hill.

The rest of the contenders are what was to be expected with a $20 million event and every PGA Tour member from the top 50 in the world.

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Max Homa all were within range of Kitayama if he were to lose ground or if Bay Hill was baked and brittle as it typically is for the final round.

For now, Kitayama held his own.

“Just proud of the way I fought,” he said.

His two-shot lead was gone when he sent his drive well to the right and out-of-bounds on the par-5 fourth hole, and he went out in 39 as Hovland planted himself at the top and McIlroy made his move with a remarkable bogey-free round of 68.

“I think any time you can go bogey-free on the weekend at Bay Hill you’re doing something right,” McIlroy said. “I got myself right into the tournament, into the thick of things for tomorrow.”

Two shots behind Kitayama was Tyrrell Hatton of England, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his first U.S. victory in 2020, the last PGA Tour event before the COVID-19 pandemic. He also played bogey-free for a 66.

There was plenty of evidence of trouble at Bay Hill, as always.

Corey Conners of Canada was among four players who had at least a share of the lead at one point Saturday, only to shoot 40 on the back nine. He finished with a shot into the 18th that caromed off the rocks, into the rough and then trickled back down the rocks. He made bogey for a 75.

Spieth opened bogey-bogey playing in the final group with Kitayama. He still was within two shots of the lead but then went the final 12 holes with no birdies and one bogey for a 74. Thomas played bogey-free until missing a 4-foot par putt on the last hole for a 72.

Homa was 4 under through his opening four holes, only to drop four shots the rest of the way until a birdie on the 16th for a 71. He was five behind, along with Cameron Young (72).

Xander Schauffele went left off the tee far too often, and with water down the left side of the par-5 sixth, that miss led to double bogey. He had a 75 and was six behind along with Patrick Cantlay, who had only two birdies in his round of 74.

Still, this final round could be wide open.

Kitayama was at 9-under 207. A three-time winner worldwide, his search for that first PGA Tour title has been stopped by some of the game's best players — Jon Rahm in the Mexico Open, Xander Schauffele in the Scottish Open, McIlroy at the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

Now he has to contend with a host of top players, and Scheffler is sure to get his attention. Scheffler already has successfully defended one title this year at the WM Phoenix Open.

He took care of both par 5s on the back nine, hit a lob wedge at a scary pin on the 13th for birdie, and saved his best for the par-3 17th. Even with the wind at his back, his only hope was to hit something that stayed on the brick-hard green.

The first thought was a soft 9-iron. He felt the wind switch and decided to hammer 9-iron, and it settled 4 feet for birdie. Scheffler capped off his birdie-birdie-birdie finish with an approach to 6 feet on the 18th.

Now the Masters champion is in range of another title that could be enough to take him back to No. 1 in the world. Scheffler expects the sternest test of the week.

“Should be another fun one,” he said, alluding to the course and the contenders. “That’s what’s exciting about our new schedule. I think we’re going to have a lot more of this stuff. I’m sure Viktor’s looking to beat me this year and I’m looking to do the same. There’s a lot of talented guys on the leaderboard, though. I’m not going to be too focused on anybody else other than myself going into tomorrow.”

Rahm is in danger of losing the top ranking. He opened with a 65 and followed with two straight 76s. He made five straight bogeys around the turn in the third round.

Arnold Palmer Invitational

At Bay Hill Club

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72

3rd Round

Kurt Kitayama 67-68-72—207

Viktor Hovland 71-71-66—208

Scottie Scheffler 68-72-68—208

Tyrrell Hatton 71-72-66—209

Harris English 69-72-69—210

Rory McIlroy 73-69-68—210

Pierceson Coody 74-71-66—211

Jordan Spieth 68-69-74—211

Justin Thomas 72-67-72—211

Max Homa 70-71-71—212

Cameron Young 67-73-72—212

Ludvig Aberg 70-70-73—213

Patrick Cantlay 68-71-74—213

Corey Conners 72-66-75—213

Jason Day 71-73-69—213

Tony Finau 70-72-71—213

Trey Mullinax 69-73-71—213

Xander Schauffele 68-70-75—213

Thomas Detry 69-72-73—214

Rickie Fowler 68-73-73—214

Ben Griffin 69-72-73—214

Sungjae Im 71-71-72—214

David Lipsky 72-73-69—214

Keith Mitchell 72-69-73—214

Francesco Molinari 69-75-70—214

Adam Svensson 72-73-69—214

Ben Taylor 72-71-71—214

Sahith Theegala 72-70-72—214

Kyle Westmoreland 69-76-69—214

Danny Willett 70-73-71—214

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-69-76—215

Padraig Harrington 73-70-72—215

Martin Laird 71-72-72—215

Taylor Montgomery 75-67-73—215

Taylor Moore 73-72-70—215

Adam Schenk 68-75-72—215

Adam Scott 69-71-75—215

Justin Suh 69-73-73—215

Keegan Bradley 68-77-71—216

Russell Henley 71-75-70—216

Chris Kirk 67-75-74—216

Alex Noren 73-73-70—216

Davis Riley 70-69-77—216

Aaron Baddeley 72-72-73—217

Luke Donald 71-72-74—217

Ryan Fox 73-73-71—217

Emiliano Grillo 70-74-73—217

Ryan Palmer 71-73-73—217

Andrew Putnam 69-75-73—217

Jon Rahm 65-76-76—217

Will Zalatoris 73-72-72—217

Wyndham Clark 70-72-76—218

Tommy Fleetwood 73-71-74—218

Zach Johnson 73-73-72—218

Tom Kim 72-70-76—218

Matthew NeSmith 71-72-75—218

Aaron Rai 68-74-76—218

Robby Shelton 70-75-73—218

Cole Hammer 71-73-75—219

Mackenzie Hughes 74-71-74—219

Si Woo Kim 71-74-74—219

Seonghyeon Kim 72-74-73—219

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-75-74—219

David Lingmerth 75-69-76—220

Webb Simpson 72-72-76—220

Davis Thompson 75-71-74—220

Brendon Todd 75-69-76—220

Greyson Sigg 71-73-77—221

Greg Koch 75-71-76—222

Shane Lowry 72-70-80—222

Seamus Power 72-74-76—222

Will Gordon 73-72-84—229

Kamaiu Johnson 75-77-DQ

