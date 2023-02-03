PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kurt Kitayama is starting to feel more comfortable each time he gets in contention on the PGA Tour, and the Californian can only hope that's the case going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kitayama opened with 10 straight pars before getting on track and finished birdie-par on two of the tougher holes at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a one-shot lead Friday.
Kitayama was at 9-under 134 and led by one over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett and Hank Lebioda.
The way the forecast looks, getting comfortable on the Monterey Peninsula takes on a different meaning.
Katayama's last shot at his first PGA Tour win was in the fall in the CJ Cup of South Carolina at Congaree. He was tied for the lead going into the weekend with Jon Rahm, and he was in the final group and one shot behind Rory McIlroy going to the final round.
He also finished runner-up to Rahm in Mexico last year, and to Xander Schauffele in the Scottish Open.
“I think the more you put yourself in that position the more you can get comfortable feeling uncomfortable,” Kitayama said. “It’s definitely good experiences to fall back on and use coming Sunday, hopefully.”
The contenders at Pebble don't have that kind of star power. Of the leading 10 players, only four have won on the PGA Tour and Scott Stallings is the only multiple winner.
Far more daunting is the fickle weather at this tournament.
Starting times for Saturday were moved up one hour because of strong wind, and it doesn't take much in these parts for it to be a problem.
Lebioda felt it coming down the stretch Friday at Pebble Beach. He was leading most of the day until a double bogey on the par-3 fifth hole when he went well left of the green, dumped the next shot in a bunker and took three to get down.
He finished with a bogey and had to settle for a 72.
“It was definitely more difficult,” Lebioda said. “I thought there was a little bit more wind during my round than I had yesterday out at Monterey. Course is probably a little bit more difficult, as well. So a combination of those two things made it a challenging round.”
Lebioda moves over to Spyglass Hill and become a unique footnote in history. Saturday will be his 11th consecutive PGA Tour round on his 11th different course. That's partially a produce of missing his last five cuts on tour.
He played Port Royal in the Bermuda Championship. He played the Plantation and Seaside courses at Sea Island in the RSM Classic. He started this year playing three courses in The American Express. From there he was off to Torrey Pines on the North and South Course. And this week he's been at Monterey Peninsula, Pebble and Spyglass Hill.
“We do our best to try to approach each round as its own event,” he said.
Mitchell (68), Wu (66) and Bramlett (67) all played at Monterey Peninsula.
Seamus Power of Ireland delivered the low round of a day that began with rain before giving way to steady wind and occasionally chilly weather when the shifting clouds kept the sun away. He had a 64 at Monterey Peninsula to get within two of the lead.
“The first five, six holes kind of rainy and the ball just wasn’t going anywhere. Not much wind,” Power said. "Then we got to the turn and then for like an hour, hour-and-a-half, it really blew like pretty strongly there for awhile. The last few holes was very pleasant.
“It was one of those days kind of like back home in Ireland where you get a lot of seasons in one day.”
Viktor Hovland, who won a U.S. Amateur and was low amateur in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, is playing this tournament for the first time. He shot 67 at Monterey Peninsula and was three shots to par behind.
Jordan Spieth had a 68 at Monterey Peninsula and was five behind.
They next face Pebble Beach, the toughest of the three courses in the wind because so many holes are exposed along the ocean.
Spieth was hoping for a little better Friday, but he was mildly pleased that the lead didn't get too far away from him.
“Still in it,” he said. “But we got what looks like a tough couple days coming up.”
––––––
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Monterey Peninsula Shore Course (Host Course)
6,934 yards; Par 71
b-Pebble Beach Golf Links
6,972 yards; Par 72
c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
7,041 yards; Par 72
Purse: $9 million
2nd Round
Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.
Kurt Kitayama64a-70b—134
Joseph Bramlett68c-67a—135
Hank Lebioda63a-72b—135
Keith Mitchell67c-68a—135
Brandon Wu69c-66a—135
Eric Cole65a-71b—136
Ryan Moore67a-69b—136
Seamus Power72c-64a—136
Satoshi Kodaira69b-68c—137
Scott Stallings67b-70c—137
Brent Grant68a-69b—137
Garrick Higgo69c-68a—137
Harry Higgs66a-71b—137
Viktor Hovland70c-67a—137
Peter Malnati71c-66a—137
Andrew Novak68a-69b—137
Martin Trainer65a-72b—137
Denny McCarthy69b-69c—138
Justin Rose69b-69c—138
Richy Werenski68b-70c—138
Kevin Yu68b-70c—138
Byeong Hun An69a-69b—138
Dean Burmester70c-68a—138
Harry Hall64a-74b—138
Ben Martin66a-72b—138
Greyson Sigg69b-70c—139
Kyle Westmoreland67b-72c—139
Aaron Baddeley65a-74b—139
Austin Cook69a-70b—139
Augusto Nunez67a-72b—139
Jordan Spieth71c-68a—139
Brendon Todd70c-69a—139
Dylan Wu69a-70b—139
Russell Knox69b-71c—140
Tyson Alexander71c-69a—140
Thomas Detry71c-69a—140
Brian Gay68a-72b—140
Charley Hoffman70c-70a—140
Beau Hossler68a-72b—140
Michael Kim68a-72b—140
Paul O’Hara71a-69b—140
Taylor Pendrith71c-69a—140
Doc Redman74c-66a—140
Nick Taylor68a-72b—140
Nick Hardy68b-73c—141
Tom Hoge71b-70c—141
Sung Kang70b-71c—141
Chad Ramey65b-76c—141
Robby Shelton73b-68c—141
MJ Daffue69c-72a—141
Joel Dahmen75c-66a—141
Matt Fitzpatrick71c-70a—141
Carl Yuan72c-69a—141
Paul Haley70b-72c—142
Taylor Moore71b-71c—142
Sean O’Hair69b-73c—142
Zac Blair71c-71a—142
Jonathan Byrd73c-69a—142
Lucas Glover67a-75b—142
Cody Gribble71c-71a—142
Mark Hubbard73c-69a—142
Matt Kuchar72c-70a—142
David Lingmerth69c-73a—142
Adam Long72a-70b—142
Maverick McNealy71c-71a—142
Alex Smalley75c-67a—142
Ben Taylor71a-71b—142
Danny Willett71c-71a—142
Ryan Armour71b-72c—143
Ben Crane69b-74c—143
Luke Donald68b-75c—143
Matthew NeSmith69b-74c—143
Seung-Yul Noh72b-71c—143
Sam Stevens68b-75c—143
Nick Watney70b-73c—143
Scott Brown72a-71b—143
Kevin Chappell72c-71a—143
Austin Eckroat72a-71b—143
Robert Garrigus67a-76b—143
Fabian Gomez70a-73b—143
J.B. Holmes68a-75b—143
Seonghyeon Kim73a-70b—143
Henrik Norlander73c-70a—143
Ted Potter Jr.73c-70a—143
Adam Schenk68a-75b—143
Brian Stuard73a-70b—143
Jonas Blixt72b-72c—144
Will Gordon69b-75c—144
Tano Goya70b-74c—144
Davis Riley71b-73c—144
Kevin Tway75b-69c—144
Trevor Werbylo72b-72c—144
Anders Albertson72a-72b—144
Greg Chalmers67a-77b—144
Harrison Endycott74c-70a—144
Lanto Griffin73c-71a—144
Chesson Hadley76c-68a—144
Ryan Palmer74c-70a—144
Scott Piercy74a-70b—144
Andrew Putnam70a-74b—144
Webb Simpson71a-73b—144
Chris Stroud75c-69a—144
Erik Van Rooyen76c-68a—144
Camilo Villegas73c-71a—144
Ben Griffin74b-71c—145
Nate Lashley73b-72c—145
Geoff Ogilvy70b-75c—145
Nicolas Echavarria68a-77b—145
Doug Ghim71a-74b—145
Kevin Kisner76c-69a—145
Vincent Norrman71c-74a—145
Matthias Schwab72a-73b—145
Ben Silverman73c-72a—145
Kevin Streelman74a-71b—145
Michael Gligic72b-74c—146
Scott Harrington70b-76c—146
David Lipsky70b-76c—146
Justin Lower74b-72c—146
Grayson Murray72b-74c—146
Carson Young69b-77c—146
Erik Barnes76a-70b—146
Trevor Cone75a-71b—146
James Hahn78c-68a—146
William McGirt76c-70a—146
Max McGreevy71a-75b—146
Kevin Roy75c-71a—146
Jason Dufner72b-75c—147
RJ Manke74b-73c—147
Callum Tarren73b-74c—147
John Pak76c-71a—147
D.A. Points75c-72a—147
Charles Porter75c-72a—147
Matthias Schmid74a-73b—147
Bo Van Pelt73a-74b—147
Arjun Atwal73b-75c—148
Zecheng Dou74b-74c—148
Bill Haas74b-74c—148
Trey Mullinax75b-73c—148
Kyle Stanley74b-74c—148
Brice Garnett75a-73b—148
Brandon Matthews70a-78b—148
Rory Sabbatini72a-76b—148
Marcel Siem72c-76a—148
Kelly Kraft72b-77c—149
Troy Merritt77c-72a—149
Wesley Bryan72b-78c—150
Jimmy Walker72b-79c—151
Tom Johnson74b-78c—152
Garett Reband79c-73a—152
Austin Smotherman71a-81b—152
Ryan Brehm79a-75b—154
Dylan Frittelli78c-76a—154
Tommy Gainey80b-75c—155
Andrew Landry72a-WD
Cameron Percy74a-WD
