Pebble Beach Golf

Kurt Kitayama follows his shot from the seventh tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday in Pebble Beach, Calif.

 AP

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kurt Kitayama is starting to feel more comfortable each time he gets in contention on the PGA Tour, and the Californian can only hope that's the case going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Kitayama opened with 10 straight pars before getting on track and finished birdie-par on two of the tougher holes at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a one-shot lead Friday.

Kitayama was at 9-under 134 and led by one over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett and Hank Lebioda.

The way the forecast looks, getting comfortable on the Monterey Peninsula takes on a different meaning.

Katayama's last shot at his first PGA Tour win was in the fall in the CJ Cup of South Carolina at Congaree. He was tied for the lead going into the weekend with Jon Rahm, and he was in the final group and one shot behind Rory McIlroy going to the final round.

He also finished runner-up to Rahm in Mexico last year, and to Xander Schauffele in the Scottish Open.

“I think the more you put yourself in that position the more you can get comfortable feeling uncomfortable,” Kitayama said. “It’s definitely good experiences to fall back on and use coming Sunday, hopefully.”

The contenders at Pebble don't have that kind of star power. Of the leading 10 players, only four have won on the PGA Tour and Scott Stallings is the only multiple winner.

Far more daunting is the fickle weather at this tournament.

Starting times for Saturday were moved up one hour because of strong wind, and it doesn't take much in these parts for it to be a problem.

Lebioda felt it coming down the stretch Friday at Pebble Beach. He was leading most of the day until a double bogey on the par-3 fifth hole when he went well left of the green, dumped the next shot in a bunker and took three to get down.

He finished with a bogey and had to settle for a 72.

“It was definitely more difficult,” Lebioda said. “I thought there was a little bit more wind during my round than I had yesterday out at Monterey. Course is probably a little bit more difficult, as well. So a combination of those two things made it a challenging round.”

Lebioda moves over to Spyglass Hill and become a unique footnote in history. Saturday will be his 11th consecutive PGA Tour round on his 11th different course. That's partially a produce of missing his last five cuts on tour.

He played Port Royal in the Bermuda Championship. He played the Plantation and Seaside courses at Sea Island in the RSM Classic. He started this year playing three courses in The American Express. From there he was off to Torrey Pines on the North and South Course. And this week he's been at Monterey Peninsula, Pebble and Spyglass Hill.

“We do our best to try to approach each round as its own event,” he said.

Mitchell (68), Wu (66) and Bramlett (67) all played at Monterey Peninsula.

Seamus Power of Ireland delivered the low round of a day that began with rain before giving way to steady wind and occasionally chilly weather when the shifting clouds kept the sun away. He had a 64 at Monterey Peninsula to get within two of the lead.

“The first five, six holes kind of rainy and the ball just wasn’t going anywhere. Not much wind,” Power said. "Then we got to the turn and then for like an hour, hour-and-a-half, it really blew like pretty strongly there for awhile. The last few holes was very pleasant.

“It was one of those days kind of like back home in Ireland where you get a lot of seasons in one day.”

Viktor Hovland, who won a U.S. Amateur and was low amateur in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, is playing this tournament for the first time. He shot 67 at Monterey Peninsula and was three shots to par behind.

Jordan Spieth had a 68 at Monterey Peninsula and was five behind.

They next face Pebble Beach, the toughest of the three courses in the wind because so many holes are exposed along the ocean.

Spieth was hoping for a little better Friday, but he was mildly pleased that the lead didn't get too far away from him.

“Still in it,” he said. “But we got what looks like a tough couple days coming up.”

––––––

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Monterey Peninsula Shore Course (Host Course)

6,934 yards; Par 71

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,972 yards; Par 72

c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,041 yards; Par 72

Purse: $9 million

2nd Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

Kurt Kitayama64a-70b—134

Joseph Bramlett68c-67a—135

Hank Lebioda63a-72b—135

Keith Mitchell67c-68a—135

Brandon Wu69c-66a—135

Eric Cole65a-71b—136

Ryan Moore67a-69b—136

Seamus Power72c-64a—136

Satoshi Kodaira69b-68c—137

Scott Stallings67b-70c—137

Brent Grant68a-69b—137

Garrick Higgo69c-68a—137

Harry Higgs66a-71b—137

Viktor Hovland70c-67a—137

Peter Malnati71c-66a—137

Andrew Novak68a-69b—137

Martin Trainer65a-72b—137

Denny McCarthy69b-69c—138

Justin Rose69b-69c—138

Richy Werenski68b-70c—138

Kevin Yu68b-70c—138

Byeong Hun An69a-69b—138

Dean Burmester70c-68a—138

Harry Hall64a-74b—138

Ben Martin66a-72b—138

Greyson Sigg69b-70c—139

Kyle Westmoreland67b-72c—139

Aaron Baddeley65a-74b—139

Austin Cook69a-70b—139

Augusto Nunez67a-72b—139

Jordan Spieth71c-68a—139

Brendon Todd70c-69a—139

Dylan Wu69a-70b—139

Russell Knox69b-71c—140

Tyson Alexander71c-69a—140

Thomas Detry71c-69a—140

Brian Gay68a-72b—140

Charley Hoffman70c-70a—140

Beau Hossler68a-72b—140

Michael Kim68a-72b—140

Paul O’Hara71a-69b—140

Taylor Pendrith71c-69a—140

Doc Redman74c-66a—140

Nick Taylor68a-72b—140

Nick Hardy68b-73c—141

Tom Hoge71b-70c—141

Sung Kang70b-71c—141

Chad Ramey65b-76c—141

Robby Shelton73b-68c—141

MJ Daffue69c-72a—141

Joel Dahmen75c-66a—141

Matt Fitzpatrick71c-70a—141

Carl Yuan72c-69a—141

Paul Haley70b-72c—142

Taylor Moore71b-71c—142

Sean O’Hair69b-73c—142

Zac Blair71c-71a—142

Jonathan Byrd73c-69a—142

Lucas Glover67a-75b—142

Cody Gribble71c-71a—142

Mark Hubbard73c-69a—142

Matt Kuchar72c-70a—142

David Lingmerth69c-73a—142

Adam Long72a-70b—142

Maverick McNealy71c-71a—142

Alex Smalley75c-67a—142

Ben Taylor71a-71b—142

Danny Willett71c-71a—142

Ryan Armour71b-72c—143

Ben Crane69b-74c—143

Luke Donald68b-75c—143

Matthew NeSmith69b-74c—143

Seung-Yul Noh72b-71c—143

Sam Stevens68b-75c—143

Nick Watney70b-73c—143

Scott Brown72a-71b—143

Kevin Chappell72c-71a—143

Austin Eckroat72a-71b—143

Robert Garrigus67a-76b—143

Fabian Gomez70a-73b—143

J.B. Holmes68a-75b—143

Seonghyeon Kim73a-70b—143

Henrik Norlander73c-70a—143

Ted Potter Jr.73c-70a—143

Adam Schenk68a-75b—143

Brian Stuard73a-70b—143

Jonas Blixt72b-72c—144

Will Gordon69b-75c—144

Tano Goya70b-74c—144

Davis Riley71b-73c—144

Kevin Tway75b-69c—144

Trevor Werbylo72b-72c—144

Anders Albertson72a-72b—144

Greg Chalmers67a-77b—144

Harrison Endycott74c-70a—144

Lanto Griffin73c-71a—144

Chesson Hadley76c-68a—144

Ryan Palmer74c-70a—144

Scott Piercy74a-70b—144

Andrew Putnam70a-74b—144

Webb Simpson71a-73b—144

Chris Stroud75c-69a—144

Erik Van Rooyen76c-68a—144

Camilo Villegas73c-71a—144

Ben Griffin74b-71c—145

Nate Lashley73b-72c—145

Geoff Ogilvy70b-75c—145

Nicolas Echavarria68a-77b—145

Doug Ghim71a-74b—145

Kevin Kisner76c-69a—145

Vincent Norrman71c-74a—145

Matthias Schwab72a-73b—145

Ben Silverman73c-72a—145

Kevin Streelman74a-71b—145

Michael Gligic72b-74c—146

Scott Harrington70b-76c—146

David Lipsky70b-76c—146

Justin Lower74b-72c—146

Grayson Murray72b-74c—146

Carson Young69b-77c—146

Erik Barnes76a-70b—146

Trevor Cone75a-71b—146

James Hahn78c-68a—146

William McGirt76c-70a—146

Max McGreevy71a-75b—146

Kevin Roy75c-71a—146

Jason Dufner72b-75c—147

RJ Manke74b-73c—147

Callum Tarren73b-74c—147

John Pak76c-71a—147

D.A. Points75c-72a—147

Charles Porter75c-72a—147

Matthias Schmid74a-73b—147

Bo Van Pelt73a-74b—147

Arjun Atwal73b-75c—148

Zecheng Dou74b-74c—148

Bill Haas74b-74c—148

Trey Mullinax75b-73c—148

Kyle Stanley74b-74c—148

Brice Garnett75a-73b—148

Brandon Matthews70a-78b—148

Rory Sabbatini72a-76b—148

Marcel Siem72c-76a—148

Kelly Kraft72b-77c—149

Troy Merritt77c-72a—149

Wesley Bryan72b-78c—150

Jimmy Walker72b-79c—151

Tom Johnson74b-78c—152

Garett Reband79c-73a—152

Austin Smotherman71a-81b—152

Ryan Brehm79a-75b—154

Dylan Frittelli78c-76a—154

Tommy Gainey80b-75c—155

Andrew Landry72a-WD

Cameron Percy74a-WD

