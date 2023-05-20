PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka says he thrives in majors because they're the toughest tests. The PGA Championship was every bit of that on a rainy Saturday at Oak Hill, and so was Koepka.
Koepka was at his best even during occasional downpours, and he surged into the 54-hole lead for the second straight major. He had a 4-under 66 — the low round at Oak Hill for the second straight day — and led by one shot over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners.
Now he has to finish it off. Koepka failed to do that last month at the Masters when he had a two-shot lead, played it safe and shot 75 and Jon Rahm tracked him down to win by four.
“I know what I did,” Koepka said. “I promise I won't show up like that tomorrow.”
The last player to have the low score in the second and third rounds of a major championship was Tiger Woods in the 1997 Masters, which he won by a record 12 shots.
Koepka, who was at 6-under 204, won't have it that easy.
Conners played Oak Hill like a U.S. Open — that's what this PGA Championship feels like — by opening with two birdies and 13 pars that kept him in front for so much of the wet, grueling day. And then one swing changed everything.
He was in a bunker right of the 16th fairway when he hit the ball so thin that it disappeared into the lip of the soggy turf. It was plugged deep in the sod, and Conners had to drop it in gnarly rough on top of a mound framing the bunker. He did well to advance that toward the green into more thick grass and took double bogey.
Conners, in control for so long, had to settle for a 70.
Hovland overcame mistakes early with three birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn. But then the Norwegian failed to take advantage of the scoring stretch — Nos. 13, 14 and 15 — and took bogey from the bunker on the 18th hole for a 70.
He will be in the final group of a major for the second time. Hovland was tied with Rory McIlroy at St. Andrews last summer and closed with a 74.
Missing from all this activity was Scottie Scheffler, the No. 2 player in the world, who started with two straight bogeys and didn't make a birdie — his only one of the round — until the 14th hole. He shot a 73, but is still very much in the mix.
So is Bryson DeChambeau, who played with Koepka and took double bogey on the sixth hole for the second straight day. He ground out a 70 and was three shots behind.
McIlroy was about like the weather — promising and then bleak — during a wild round that ended with a par save for a 69. He was among only seven players under still under par, but still five shots behind the four-time major champion Koepka.
Asked if there was a 65 at Oak Hill, McIlroy said he would have to keep mistakes off his card.
“I have to believe that there is a score like that out there because ... I’m going to have to shoot something like that to have a chance to win,” he said.
And he will need some help from Koepka, who has a 54-hole lead in his second straight major.
Oak Hill in pleasant weather has been a brute. Rain came down at the start of play and never really let up except for a brief burst of sunshine and shadows, and then the showers returned. Fairways were framed by umbrellas. The rough was thick and wet. McIlroy was among players who wore their caps backward to keep rain from dripping off the bill.
Koepka motored along, and he was particularly sharp with the putter on the back nine. He holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 12th and made one from 18 feet on the par-5 13th. The real boost came on the 17th, when he rolled one in from just outside 45 feet.
“Felt like it was a bit more aggressive today,” Koepka said of his putting. “Especially on the back nine, and putts started banging in the back of the hole."
And then came Conners' blunder on the 16th, Hovland's bogey on the 18th, and Koepka was all by himself atop the leaderboard as he chases a fifth major, and a third PGA Championship. Also at stake: A victory moves him to No. 2 in the Ryder Cup standings. Because Koepka plays for LIV Golf, he can only earn Ryder Cup points in the majors.
Justin Rose joined Scheffler at 2-under 208, still very much in range. And no one appears to be having more fun than California club pro Michael Block. He had another round of 70 and tied for eighth, the first club pro to be in the top 10 after 54 holes since 1990 at Shoal Creek.
Even Koepka's great run along the back nine didn't look like it would be enough to catch Conners, and then that changed on the 16th hole. Conners swung and then tried to figure out where it went, looking up in the air, until realizing it shot right into the lip.
“Wish I could have that one back,” he said.
Scheffler would like to have back his opening seven holes — four bogeys, and it could have been worse. Is shot out of wet rough on the seventh landed in Allen's Creek and hopped out to the other side. He was bogey-free over the final 11 holes.
“I didn’t shoot myself out of it on a day where the conditions were tough and I didn’t have my best stuff,” Scheffler said. “I hung in there pretty good and didn’t post the number I wanted to, but I’m still only four back going into tomorrow. And if I go out and have a great round, I think I’ll have a decent chance.”
------
PGA Championship Scores
At Oak Hill - East
Rochester, N.Y.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
3rd Round
Brooks Koepka, United States 72-66-66—204
Corey Conners, Canada 67-68-70—205
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67-70—205
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-71-70—207
Justin Rose, England 69-70-69—208
Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-73—208
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 71-69-69—209
Michael Block, United States 70-70-70—210
Justin Suh, United States 69-68-73—210
Eric Cole, United States 67-74-70—211
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71-68—211
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-70-69—211
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-67-71—211
Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-67-71—211
Victor Perez, France 70-72-69—211
Cameron Davis, Australia 71-70-71—212
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-73-71—212
Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-71-71—212
Patrick Reed, United States 72-71-69—212
Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-67-72—213
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-71-70—213
Keith Mitchell, United States 69-71-73—213
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 70-69-74—213
Sepp Straka, Austria 69-71-73—213
Adam Svensson, Canada 70-70-73—213
Sahith Theegala, United States 71-71-71—213
Keegan Bradley, United States 68-72-74—214
Hayden Buckley, United States 69-74-71—214
Tyrrell Hatton, England 77-68-69—214
Chris Kirk, United States 70-75-69—214
Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-70-74—214
Cameron Smith, Australia 72-72-70—214
Beau Hossler, United States 71-70-74—215
Dustin Johnson, United States 67-74-74—215
Collin Morikawa, United States 71-70-74—215
Mito Pereira, Chile 72-69-74—215
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-76-70—215
Chez Reavie, United States 76-68-71—215
Xander Schauffele, United States 72-72-71—215
Alex Smalley, United States 73-72-70—215
Harold Varner III, United States 70-71-74—215
Dean Burmester, South Africa 73-71-72—216
Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-73-73—216
Lucas Herbert, Australia 75-69-72—216
Tom Hoge, United States 74-70-72—216
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 76-67-73—216
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 73-68-75—216
Jon Rahm, Spain 76-68-72—216
Adam Scott, Australia 68-74-74—216
Jordan Spieth, United States 73-72-71—216
Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-73—216
Max Homa, United States 71-72-74—217
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 75-69-73—217
Denny McCarthy, United States 75-70-72—217
J.T. Poston, United States 72-70-75—217
Patrick Rodgers, United States 70-75-72—217
Callum Tarren, England 71-67-79—217
Thomas Detry, Belgium 74-71-73—218
Tony Finau, United States 72-73-73—218
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-71-75—218
Sihwan Kim, United States 75-68-75—218
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-75-74—218
Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-69-74—218
Yannik Paul, Germany 76-69-73—218
Matt Wallace, England 73-70-75—218
Zach Johnson, United States 74-71-74—219
Lee Hodges, United States 75-70-75—220
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-70-75—220
Phil Mickelson, United States 73-72-75—220
Justin Thomas, United States 72-73-75—220
Joel Dahmen, United States 74-69-78—221
Taylor Montgomery, United States 75-70-76—221
Taylor Moore, United States 74-69-78—221
Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-73-77—222
Ben Taylor, England 72-72-78—222
Mark Hubbard, United States 71-74-79—224
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.