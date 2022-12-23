The Wilmington High girls basketball team didn’t let up the defensive pressure for one second against Riverside on Thursday.
The Lady Greyhounds coasted to a 50-27 victory over Riverside in a nonsection home game.
“Defensively is where we really kind of bring it. That creates a lot of our offense,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavtich said. “We have girls that like to fly around on defense. We tell them that if we can ball pressure like we want to and play the speed; kind of the press and push we’re going to get easy transition points. I thought we did a nice job of that in the first half and really in the start of the third quarter.”
The Lady Greyhounds (7-1) jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Wilmington posted eight more points to Riverside’s seven.
“Halftime, we just talked about being a little more crisp with our passes. The turnovers will come not on the ball but on the pass so we don’t have to be reaching and things like that,” Jeckavitch said. “We told them the layups will come and just keep working hard, keep getting to the rim, keep focusing on capitalizing when you get your opportunities and reward yourself when you get those opportunities.”
Wilmington’s defensive pressure allowed them to pick up 26 steals. Maya Jeckavitch led with 10 steals.
“That’s just a credit to the girls and how hard they conditioned in the summer, spring and fall as well,” Jeckavitch said of the steals. “That’s going to be the model for us. Our defense will create our offense and we got some girls that are willing to get up and down the floor and they anticipate extremely well and even more so they share the ball well.”
Wilmington had a big third quarter after going unanswered for 14 points before ending the quarter with a 39-14 lead against the Lady Panthers (2-4).
“It was just a product of how hard they’re working and just trusting the process,” Jeckavitch said of the third quarter. “That’s one thing about these girls, they’ll do everything you ask them to do. I said, ‘Stay true to who we are and let’s keep working and grinding.’ That’s what they did and obviously they saw the fruits of their own labor.”
Lia Krarup paced Wilmington with 19 points.
“I really think we improved a lot from last year. Having two freshman coming up and playing at a pretty high level from eighth grade have been helping a ton with our speed, defense coming to our offense. I think we played really well tonight,” Krarup said. “Our goal is always come out fast from the start. We came out after halftime, we talked and said, ‘Let’s come out in the third and bring it to them,’ and that’s what we did.”
“Even when Lia has an off game and you look at the scoreboard, she still has 19, 20 points. That’s just a credit of how hard she works in the offseason and how great of a leader she is,” Jeckavitch said. “She’s so unselfish. When we need a big bucket she’s that girl who will get us that bucket.”
In the fourth quarter, Jeckavitch took out his starters and put his younger players on the hardwood.
“That’s one thing that we have over a lot of teams,” Jeckavitch said. “We have some depth. Trying to get these young girls more experience is something we’re striving to do. As much varsity game time that we can give them — I’ll do that.”
CODY W. PATTISON is a sports writer at the New Castle News.
––––––
RIVERSIDE 3 7 4 13 27
WILMINGTON 12 8 19 11 50
RIVERSIDE – Carr 3-0-0-7, Rosenberger 1-2-4-4, Friello 1-0-0-3, Finch 1-0-2-2, Timmerman 1-5-6-7, Wissinger 1-0-0-2, Reed 1-0-0-2, Cummings 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Carr 1, Friello 1. Totals: 9-7-12-27.
WILMINGTON – Krarup 7-2-2-19, Dieter 1-0-0-2, Jeckavitch 2-1-2-5, Bruckner 1-1-2-3, Flick 1-0-0-3, Gardner 5-0-0-10, Whiting 0-1-2-1, Phanco 0-0-0-0, Deal 2-0-0-4, Brewer 0-3-4-3, Klamut 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Krarup 3, Flick 1. Totals: 19-8-12-50.
JV: No game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.