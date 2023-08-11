The Lakeview High boys golf team followed up Thursday’s win at its own Lakeview Tee-Off Tournament with a victory in an 18-hole quad match hosted by Hickory at Oak Tree Country Club in West Middlesex.
Jackson Gadsby fired a 76 to earn medalist honors for Lakeview, which shot a 330 team score. Hickory and Grove City both shot 340s. The Hornets finished second (5th score tiebreaker) and the Eagles placed third. Slippery Rock shot a 396 to place fourth.
Grady Kapusta led Hickory by carding an 83, Trent Nemec shot a 77 for Grove City, and Trent Davey shot a 90 for Slippery Rock.
Lakeview: Gadsby 76, Maddox Bell 81, Lucas Fagley 86, Chris Mong 87, Adam Snyder 87.
Hickory: Kapusta 83, Owen Hammelly 84, Aidan Rueberger 86, Luke Ference 87, Adam Scott 89.
Grove City: Nemec 77, Isaac Allan 81, Logan Goodrich 87, Cody Hamilton 95, Jimmy Irani 96.
Slippery Rock: Davey 90, Nick Alter 98, Tyler Rice 100, Max Kovacik 103, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 105.
NOTE
Mega-Matches begin on Monday. The Region 1 Mega-Match is at Spring Valley in Mercer while the Region 2 Mega-Match is at Slippery Rock Golf Club.
Also on Monday, the Hickory High girls team will compete in the Jerry Rowan Memorial at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.