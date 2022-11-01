The Lakeview and West Middlesex volleyball teams were in action on Tuesday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s “House of Thrills.”
Both squads competed for the right to play for the District 10 Class 1A championship.
DISTRICT 10
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
• Maplewood 3, Lakeview 0 — At MASH, top-seeded Maplewood posted a 25-20, 25-11, 25-18 sweep of fourth-seeded Lakeview.
Lakeview did not report stats to The Herald all season.
Maplewood, which is ranked sixth in the state by the Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association, advanced to Tuesday’s match by beating Kennedy Catholic in the District 10 quarterfinals.
Coach Jennifer Fagley’s Lakeview (13-7) swept Cambridge Springs in the quarterfinals.
This was the first time in program history that the Sailors competed in the D-10 semifinals.
• Cochranton 3, West Middlesex 0 — At Meadville, coach Carole O’Dell’s second-seeded Reds (17-5) were swept by third-seeded Cochranton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19.
Tuesday’s clash was a rematch of last fall’s District 10 championship game, which was won by Cochranton, 3-1.
The Cardinals are ranked 10th in the state by the Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association.
Caitlin Stephens had 22 assists and three blocks for West Middlesex, Kennedy Beatty registered eight kills and three blocks, Izzy D’Onofrio had five digs, and Abby Keckler and Maggie Briggs both registered five kills.
Cochranton defeated Jamestown in the District 10 quarterfinals to advance to the semfinals while West Middlesex swept Eisenhower, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.
Maplewood and Cochranton will clash for the district championship on Saturday at Meadville Area Senior High School. Only the District 10 champ advances to the PIAA playoffs.
Note: Hickory will compete in the District 10 Class 3A semifinals on Thursday. The Hornets meet Conneaut Area at 7:30 p.m. at Cochranton High School. The other semifinal match is Meadville vs. Warren at 6 p.m. at Cochranton.
