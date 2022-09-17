The Harbor Creek (92) boys and Titusville (86) girls captured the team titles at Saturday's Commodore Perry Cross Country Invitational in Sheakleyville.
BOYS
Lakeview (159) finished second and Hickory (167) placed third. Ft. Leboeuf (170) and Brookville (193) rounded out the top five teams. Slippery Rock was 14th, Reynolds 15th, Sharpsville 16th, Wilmington 17th, Commodore Perry 18th, Mercer 20th, and Jamestown 25th.
Lakeview senior standout Colson Jenkins, the defending District 10 Class 1A champion, won the individual title in a time of 16:56. Hickory sophomore Caden Riethmiller was runner-up in 17:04.
Lakeview freshman James Alexander placed fifth in 17:40, Slippery Rock junior Viktor Zahn clocked in at 17:59 to finish ninth, and Hickory sophomore Mason Coldsmith (18:04) finished 11th.
Freshman Tully Caiazza led Wilmington by placing 22nd in 18:42. Mercer sophomore Luke Childers (18:44) was 23rd, Sharpsville sophomore Jonathan Bissell (18:44) finished 24th, and Hickory sophomore Logan Rodgers was 25th in a time of 18:44.
GIRLS
Seneca (126), Trinity (160), Hickory (162), and Slippery Rock (181) rounded out the top five girls teams. Lakeview (198) was sixth, Mercer (227) was 10th, Sharpsville (247) 11th, Commodore Perry (342) placed 14th, and Sharon (385) was 16th.
Local competitors captured four of the top five spots. Mercer senior Willow Myers clocked in at 19:40 to place first. She was followed by Hickory sophomore Jillian White (20:46), Jamestown sophomore Karis McElhaney (20:52), Meadville freshman Megan Puleio (21:06), and Sharon senior Abby Douglas (21:15).
Lakeview senior Kady Alexander placed sixth in 21:19 and freshman teammate Kendall Emmert (21:49) finished 10th. Slippery Rock sophomore Tessa Szymanski placed 11th in 21:50.
Wilmington senior Emma Mason clocked in at 22:03 to finish 13th, Slippery Rock senior Lexi Doerflinger (22:29) placed 20th.
Sharpsville junior Lauren Aiello (23:13) placed 30th, Commodore Perry freshman Elaine Welton (23:19) was 33rd, Hickory freshman Emma Iacino (23:24) was 34th, Sharpsville senior Lyndzie Springer (23:26) finished 35th, and Commodore Perry junior Bella Snyder finished 36th in 23:27.
Note: Full results can be found at runhigh.com.
FOOTBALL
* Reynolds 46, Cambridge Springs 6 - At Cambridge Springs Friday, Jalen Wagner rushed for 202 yards (22 carries) and scored two touchdowns as the Raiders (2-0, 3-1) grabbed the Region 1 victory.
Wagner, who has rushed for 3,430 career yards, had touchdown runs of one and 44 yards. The senior running back moved into fourth in progam history, surpassing 2001 graduate Deacon Jones' 3,387 rushing yards. The top three are Ron Park (4,537, 1987 grad), Mike Millero (4,345, 2014), and Joel Laird (3,470, 1992).
Haydin McLaughlin also scored a pair of touchdowns for the Raiders. He broke loose for a 79-yard TD run and hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Brayden McCloskey.
Brayden McCloskey also scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, Andrew McCloskey picked off a pass and returned it 53 yards for a score, and Vito Gentile reached the end zone from five yards out.
Brayden McCloskey was 3-of-9 for 150 yards while McLaughlin had 78 rushing yards on only two carries.
Cambridge Springs' only touchdown came in the third quarter on a 1-yard pass from Morgan Applebee to Tristen Mazzadra.
Applebee was 11-of-22 for 135 yards with two interceptions. Jones (11-28) was the Blue Devils' leading rusher and Ethan Counasse (3-72) led the receiving corps.
With the loss, Cambridge Springs fell to 2-1 in Region 1 and 2-2 overall.
* Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7 - At Guys Mills Friday, coach Bill Hickman's Sailors improved to a perfect 3-0 in Region 1 and 3-1 overall with the win over the Tigers (1-2, 2-2).
The Lakeview defense turned in an impressive performance with six interceptions - three by Evan Sanford and the others by Cameron Pence, Danick Hinkson, and Leyton Zacherl.
"The six interceptions was my first as a coach," said Lakeview mentor Bill Hickman. "Our defense played lights out and limited their star running back to very minimal yardage."
The Sailors went up 7-0 in the first quarter on a 10-yard interception return by Pence and Mitchell Tingley's extra-point kick. Tinley booted a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter to make it 10-0.
Lakeview tacked on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns by Pence (11-yard run) and Tingley (9-yard run). Tinley converted both PATs.
Maplewood's lone score was in the fourth frame on a 10-yard TD pass from Andrew Proper to Dominick Kinney.
Pence was 2-of-5 for 23 yards for Lakeview while Tingley rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries. Zacherl (1-17) and Sean Cole (1-6) caught passes for the Sailors.
NOTE: This roundup will be updated as stats are submitted to The Herald sports department.
CROSS COUNTRY
COMMODORE PERRY INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team Standings: Harbor Creek (92), Lakeview (159), Hickory (167), Ft. LeBoeuf (170), Brookville (193), Saegertown (193), Seneca (224), Cochranton (232), Titusville (236), Trinity (239). Also: Slippery Rock 14th (373), Reynolds 15th (406), Sharpsville 16th (433), Wilmington 17th (441), Commodore Perry 18th (447), Mercer 20th (487), Jamestown 25th (677). Sharon did not field a complete team.
Individual Standings: 1. Colson Jenkins (Lakeview) 16:56; 2. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory) 17:04; 3. Max Dillaman (Meadville) 17:21; 4. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton) 17:38; 5. James Alexander (Lakeview) 17:40; 6. Sam Hetrick (Saegertown) 17:41; 7. Ty Fiscus (Brookville) 17:43; 8. Eli Rhodes (Harbor Creek) 17:48; 9. Viktor Zahn (Slippery Rock) 17:59; 10. Ethan Knapp (Rocky Grove) 18:03; 11. Mason Coldsmith (Hickory) 18:04; 12. Peyton Brewer (Harbor Creek) 18:11; 13. Bryce Byram (Ft. LeBoeuf) 18:11; 14. Logan Byerly (Harbor Creek) 18:12; 15. Nathan Bertolo (Harbor Creek) 18:15; 16. Chase Miller (Cochranton) 18:17; 17. Jackson Bowers (Ft. LeBoeuf) 18:26; 18. Ben Papson (Trinity) 18:31; 19. Zachary Beckwith (Union City) 18:32; 20. Gavin Donaldson (Titusville) 18:33; 21. Isaiah Yoder (Titusville) 18:39; 22. Tully Caiazza (Wilmington) 18:42; 23. Luke Childers (Mercer) 18:44; 24. Jonathan Bissell (Sharpsville) 18:44; 25. Logan Rodgers (Hickory) 18:44.
GIRLS
Team Standings: Titusville (86), Seneca (126), Trinity (160), Hickory (162), Slippery Rock (181), Lakeview (198), Ft. LeBoeuf (205), Meadville (209), Brookville (226), Mercer (227). Also: Sharpsville 11th (247), Commodore Perry 14th (342), Sharon 16th (385). Jamestown, Reynolds, and Wilmington did not field complete teams.
Individual Standings: 1. Willow Myers (Mercer) 19:40; 2. Jillian White (Hickory) 20:46; 3. Karis McElhaney (Jamestown) 20:52; 4. Megan Puleio (Meadville) 21:06; 5. Abby Douglas (Sharon) 21:15; 6. Kady Alexander (Lakeview) 21:19; 7. Ava Reagle (Union City) 21:20; 8. Kaylee Foringer (Trinity) 21:35; 9. Ella Harrington (Mercyhurst Prep) 21:42; 10. Kendall Emmert (Lakeview) 21:49; 11. Tessa Szymanski (Slippery Rock) 21:50; 12. Erika Doolittle (Brookville) 21:54; 13. Emma Mason (Wilmington) 22:03; 14. Camryn Guffey (Meadville) 22:09; 15. Cassidy Britton (Youngsville) 22:16; 16. Devyn Agnello (Girard) 22:18; 17. Alivia Hetrick (Ft. LeBoeuf) 22:18; 18. Sophia Sampson (Titusville) 22:20; 19. Ana Mehlenbacher (Titusville) 22:22; 20. Lexi Doerflinger (Slippery Rock) 22:29; 21. Isabella Ongley (Titusville) 22:33; 22. Camryn Harakal (Saegertown) 22:33; 23. Brooke Majewski (Seneca) 22:45; 24. Keaira Smeltzer (Conneaut Area) 22:47; 25. Sarah Sabella (Youngsville) 22:55.
FOOTBALL
REYNOLDS 19 12 9 6 46
C. SPRINGS 0 0 6 0 6
Scoring plays
R — McLaughlin, 79 run (kick failed)
R — A.McCloskey, 53 interception return (run failed)
R — Wagner, 1 run (Miller kick)
R — McLaughlin, 65 pass from B.McCloskey (kick failed)
R — B.McCloskey, 3 run (kick failed)
CS — Mazzadra, 1 pass from Applebee (kick failed)
R — safety
R — Wagner, 44 run (Miller kick)
R — V.Gentile, 5 run (kick failed)
Team stats
REYNOLDS C.SPRINGS
N/A First downs N/A
318 Rushing yards 44
150 Passing yards 183
9-3-1 Att-comp-int ä
468 Total yards 227
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
N/A Penalties-yards lost N/A
Individual stats
Rushing: REYNOLDS — Wagner 22-202, McLaughlin 2-78, V.Gentile 4-23, A.McCloskey 1-14, Minjarez 1-4, Reichard 1-(-3); CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Jones 11-28, Brett Kania 4-17, Applebee 4-(-1).
Passing: REYNOLDS — B.McCloskey 9-3-1-150; CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Applebee 22-11-2-135, Kania 1-1-0-48.
Receiving: REYNOLDS — McLaughlin 1-65, Blackburn 1-45, V.Gentile 1-40; CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Counasse 3-72, Mazzadra 3-55, Bryce Kania 1-20, Jones 4-19, P.Gorton 1-17.
------
LAKEVIEW 7 3 0 14 24
MAPLEWOOD 0 0 0 7 7
Scoring plays
L — Pence, 10 interception return (Tingley kick)
L — Tingley, 25 field goal
L — Pence, 11 run (Tingley kick)
M — Kinney, 10 pass from Proper (kick good)
L — Tingley, 9 run (Tingley kick)
Team stats
LAKEVIEW MAPLEWOOD
N/A First downs N/A
236 Rushing yards N/A
23 Passing yards N/A
5-2-0 Att-comp-int N/A
259 Total yards N/A
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
N/A Penalties-yards lost N/A
Individual stats
Rushing: LAKEVIEW — Tingley 19-103, Cole 2-53, Pence 11-47, Hinkson 12-32, Osborne 3-1; MAPLEWOOD — N/A.
Passing: LAKEVIEW — Pence 5-2-0-23; MAPLEWOOD — N/A.
Receiving: LAKEVIEW — Zacherl 1-17, Cole 1-6; MAPLEWOOD — N/A.
