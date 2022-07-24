Britain Golf Senior Open

Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke putts on the fifth green during the Senior British Open at Sunningdale Old Course in Sunningdale, England, on July 24, 2021. The AP did not shoot photos at this year’s Senior Open.

 JOHN WALTON | PA via AP

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot on Sunday.

Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were level at 9 under overall after the third round but it was Harrington, a three-time major winner, who soared into contention at Gleneagles with a 3-under 67 to pressure Clarke on the last hole.

The 53-year-old Clarke held firm with a birdie to post a 69 to finish 10-under 270 overall and add a senior major to his Claret Jug at the British Open in 2011. Only Tom Watson, Bob Charles and Gary Player had previously won both the British Open and Senior British Open.

Play was suspended following heavy rain in the early evening with Clarke and Broadhurst still having five holes left when play resumed at 8 p.m. local time.

Argentine Mauricio Molina and American Doug Barron both posted 65s to end in a six-way tie for third place at 8 under, along with four-time major champion Ernie Els (68), Thongchai Jaidee (68), Steven Alker (70) and Broadhurst.

Broadhurst fell back with a 1-over 71 and finished one shot ahead of Scotland's Colin Montgomerie after he hit a 69.

------

At Kings Course

Auchterarder, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70

Final Round

Darren Clarke (1500), $424,19165-67-69-69—270

Padraig Harrington (990), $282,93866-69-69-67—271

Paul Broadhurst (451), $103,81665-70-66-71—272

Ernie Els (451), $103,81666-69-69-68—272

Thongchai Jaidee (451), $103,81666-71-67-68—272

Mauricio Molina (451), $103,81668-69-70-65—272

Steven Alker (0), $103,81668-68-66-70—272

Doug Barron (0), $103,81669-71-67-65—272

Colin Montgomerie (275), $57,12070-66-68-69—273

Paul Lawrie (245), $48,86669-70-69-67—275

Y.E. Yang (0), $48,86673-65-68-69—275

Alex Cejka (194), $40,25470-73-64-69—276

James Kingston (194), $40,25470-69-66-71—276

Bernhard Langer (194), $40,25467-68-70-71—276

Charlie Wi (194), $40,25473-66-67-70—276

Retief Goosen (155), $34,23370-69-70-68—277

Simon Khan (155), $34,23366-72-70-69—277

Mark Brown (0), $34,23372-67-68-70—277

Stuart Appleby (0), $31,75070-67-67-74—278

Peter O’Malley (114), $28,29471-69-70-69—279

Phillip Price (114), $28,29469-71-68-71—279

Stephen Ames (0), $28,29464-71-74-70—279

Ken Duke (0), $28,29469-69-71-70—279

Kent Jones (0), $28,29465-70-73-71—279

Jerry Kelly (0), $28,29465-70-67-77—279

Scott Parel (0), $28,29466-68-74-71—279

Clark Dennis (92), $24,40669-68-69-74—280

Prayad Marksaeng (0), $24,40668-71-70-71—280

Garry Houston (81), $21,72868-69-71-73—281

Miguel Angel Jimenez (81), $21,72869-67-71-74—281

Miguel Angel Martin (81), $21,72866-70-73-72—281

Ian Woosnam (81), $21,72871-70-68-72—281

Carlos Franco (0), $21,72872-71-69-69—281

Thomas Bjorn (71), $19,38467-74-71-70—282

Michael Watson (71), $19,38474-65-71-72—282

Marco Dawson (0), $17,53869-69-70-75—283

Glen Day (0), $17,53864-72-77-70—283

Harrison Frazar (0), $17,53869-73-69-72—283

Tom Gillis (0), $17,53870-70-70-73—283

Corey Pavin (0), $17,53869-69-71-74—283

Adilson Da Silva (53), $14,86769-70-71-74—284

Richard Green (53), $14,86767-72-72-73—284

Joakim Haeggman (53), $14,86771-71-74-68—284

David Morland (53), $14,86771-69-69-75—284

Andy Oldcorn (53), $14,86770-71-67-76—284

David Frost (0), $14,86767-68-77-72—284

Cliff Kresge (41), $11,98772-70-70-73—285

Woody Austin70-73-67-75—285

Stephen Dodd69-72-71-73—285

Paul McGinley71-71-69-74—285

John Senden67-71-72-75—285

Kirk Triplett72-70-72-71—285

Markus Brier67-72-73-74—286

John Kemp73-69-67-77—286

Greg Owen69-72-71-74—286

Dicky Pride66-73-75-72—286

Jean-Francois Remesy69-70-73-74—286

Russ Cochran73-69-70-75—287

Wes Short72-71-70-74—287

Andre Bossert70-70-71-77—288

Richard Dinsdale72-71-70-75—288

Trevor Foster71-71-73-73—288

Andrew Butterfield67-73-72-77—289

Paul Streeter70-71-72-76—289

Yoshinobu Tsukada70-73-72-74—289

Michael Campbell71-70-72-77—290

Rafael Gomez76-66-72-77—291

Michael Jonzon71-72-76-72—291

Thomas Levet69-73-74-79—295

Scott Henderson69-71-75-81—296

Harry Rudolph73-68-77-78—296

Tags

Trending Video