GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot on Sunday.
Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were level at 9 under overall after the third round but it was Harrington, a three-time major winner, who soared into contention at Gleneagles with a 3-under 67 to pressure Clarke on the last hole.
The 53-year-old Clarke held firm with a birdie to post a 69 to finish 10-under 270 overall and add a senior major to his Claret Jug at the British Open in 2011. Only Tom Watson, Bob Charles and Gary Player had previously won both the British Open and Senior British Open.
Play was suspended following heavy rain in the early evening with Clarke and Broadhurst still having five holes left when play resumed at 8 p.m. local time.
Argentine Mauricio Molina and American Doug Barron both posted 65s to end in a six-way tie for third place at 8 under, along with four-time major champion Ernie Els (68), Thongchai Jaidee (68), Steven Alker (70) and Broadhurst.
Broadhurst fell back with a 1-over 71 and finished one shot ahead of Scotland's Colin Montgomerie after he hit a 69.
------
At Kings Course
Auchterarder, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70
Final Round
Darren Clarke (1500), $424,19165-67-69-69—270
Padraig Harrington (990), $282,93866-69-69-67—271
Paul Broadhurst (451), $103,81665-70-66-71—272
Ernie Els (451), $103,81666-69-69-68—272
Thongchai Jaidee (451), $103,81666-71-67-68—272
Mauricio Molina (451), $103,81668-69-70-65—272
Steven Alker (0), $103,81668-68-66-70—272
Doug Barron (0), $103,81669-71-67-65—272
Colin Montgomerie (275), $57,12070-66-68-69—273
Paul Lawrie (245), $48,86669-70-69-67—275
Y.E. Yang (0), $48,86673-65-68-69—275
Alex Cejka (194), $40,25470-73-64-69—276
James Kingston (194), $40,25470-69-66-71—276
Bernhard Langer (194), $40,25467-68-70-71—276
Charlie Wi (194), $40,25473-66-67-70—276
Retief Goosen (155), $34,23370-69-70-68—277
Simon Khan (155), $34,23366-72-70-69—277
Mark Brown (0), $34,23372-67-68-70—277
Stuart Appleby (0), $31,75070-67-67-74—278
Peter O’Malley (114), $28,29471-69-70-69—279
Phillip Price (114), $28,29469-71-68-71—279
Stephen Ames (0), $28,29464-71-74-70—279
Ken Duke (0), $28,29469-69-71-70—279
Kent Jones (0), $28,29465-70-73-71—279
Jerry Kelly (0), $28,29465-70-67-77—279
Scott Parel (0), $28,29466-68-74-71—279
Clark Dennis (92), $24,40669-68-69-74—280
Prayad Marksaeng (0), $24,40668-71-70-71—280
Garry Houston (81), $21,72868-69-71-73—281
Miguel Angel Jimenez (81), $21,72869-67-71-74—281
Miguel Angel Martin (81), $21,72866-70-73-72—281
Ian Woosnam (81), $21,72871-70-68-72—281
Carlos Franco (0), $21,72872-71-69-69—281
Thomas Bjorn (71), $19,38467-74-71-70—282
Michael Watson (71), $19,38474-65-71-72—282
Marco Dawson (0), $17,53869-69-70-75—283
Glen Day (0), $17,53864-72-77-70—283
Harrison Frazar (0), $17,53869-73-69-72—283
Tom Gillis (0), $17,53870-70-70-73—283
Corey Pavin (0), $17,53869-69-71-74—283
Adilson Da Silva (53), $14,86769-70-71-74—284
Richard Green (53), $14,86767-72-72-73—284
Joakim Haeggman (53), $14,86771-71-74-68—284
David Morland (53), $14,86771-69-69-75—284
Andy Oldcorn (53), $14,86770-71-67-76—284
David Frost (0), $14,86767-68-77-72—284
Cliff Kresge (41), $11,98772-70-70-73—285
Woody Austin70-73-67-75—285
Stephen Dodd69-72-71-73—285
Paul McGinley71-71-69-74—285
John Senden67-71-72-75—285
Kirk Triplett72-70-72-71—285
Markus Brier67-72-73-74—286
John Kemp73-69-67-77—286
Greg Owen69-72-71-74—286
Dicky Pride66-73-75-72—286
Jean-Francois Remesy69-70-73-74—286
Russ Cochran73-69-70-75—287
Wes Short72-71-70-74—287
Andre Bossert70-70-71-77—288
Richard Dinsdale72-71-70-75—288
Trevor Foster71-71-73-73—288
Andrew Butterfield67-73-72-77—289
Paul Streeter70-71-72-76—289
Yoshinobu Tsukada70-73-72-74—289
Michael Campbell71-70-72-77—290
Rafael Gomez76-66-72-77—291
Michael Jonzon71-72-76-72—291
Thomas Levet69-73-74-79—295
Scott Henderson69-71-75-81—296
Harry Rudolph73-68-77-78—296
