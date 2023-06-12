ANNVILLE, Pa. — Ashley Bartels, a Grove City High graduate, is one of more than 200 student-athletes who competed for the Lebanon Valley College Flying Dutchmen during the spring 2023 season. Bartels is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration at The Valley.
Bartels was a member of the women’s track and field team.
The women’s outdoor track and field team had an excellent spring and finished fourth at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships.
Bartels and Lauren Bunke earned All-Region honors Bunke won the 1500 meters at the MAC Championships and was the anchor leg on the 4x800 meter relay team that won the MAC title.
Darrian Berkheimer finished third in the 400 meters and Rachel Snavely finished third in the pole vault to earn bronze medals at the MAC Championships.
A member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III, United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC), Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), and Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC), Lebanon Valley College offers 26 sports.
More information about LVC Athletics is available at godutchmen.com.
