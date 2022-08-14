MERCER — The “Master of Mercer” Ralph Quarterson was honored with the third memorial race for him on Saturday night with twin 33-lap features for the 410 Sprints and BRP Big Block Modifieds. Both races paid $3,300 to win.
Sixteen-year-old Leyton Wagner won the biggest race of his career, holding off Logan McCandless in the 410s and Garrett Krummert winning the BRP Modified portion. Jake Gomola took his second Racesaver 305 Sprints win, Brian Schaffer his fifth Fastrak Modifieds, and Andy Thompson his sixth Mini Stocks event this season.
The Wagner name has been around Mercer for many, many years and third generation driver Leyton Wagner picked up the biggest win of his career, but it was not easy as Logan McCandless would hound Wagner for the duration of the event.
Wagner would lead from his pole position with McCandless in tow going back-and-forth for the lead doing slide job after slide job on each other. Meanwhile surprise visitor Dale Blaney would battle with Brandon Spithaler for the third position.
A yellow on lap 11 would bunch up the field, but on the restart Wagner would still be battling McCandless back and forth for the lead but ended up leading every lap to add his name to the historic western Pa. sprint car championship winners list. He won by .387 seconds. McCandless finished second, Dale Blaney third, Brandon Spithaler took fourth and Adam Kekich placed fifth.
“I started getting nervous on the restarts,” said Wagner. “He (McCandless) was right behind me and I heard him coming but I didn’t know where to run either the top or bottom but I’m proud that I won,” said Wagner. “This means everything for this season. I wasn’t performing and dad give me a great car at and I’m glad I could win this for the family. The $3,300 will definitely help out with this operation. I want to thank the kid who pulled the No. 1 pill for me as well.”
Krummert would overtake Canadian invader Tyler Willard on lap 21 to win the BRP Modifed portion of the Ralph Quarterson Memorial from his eighth starting position and won $3,300 dollars.
“We were good,” said Krummert in Victory Lane. “When I started eighth, I thought I’d be in trouble especially with Rudolph and King and Murdick all knowing how to get around this place. I think we were just a little better on the bottom and the cautions were timed just right. Ten years ago we used to race here all the time and raced on the bottom so we just did that again and it worked out.”
Rex King Jr. was second, Dave Murdick third, Erick Rudolph finished fourth, and Rick Regalski took fifth.
Gomola, the 2019 Racesaver 305 Sprint division champ, was not to be denied his second feature win of the year and his seventh career victory by dominating from the pole position.
A three-car crash in turn 2, which would bunch up the field, would be the only way that 14-time winner Jimmy Morris could get around Gomola, but it was to no avail as he won by 1.22 seconds over Morris. Vivian Jones finished third; points leader Jeremy Kornbau was fourth and Lance Christie was fifth.
The Fastrak/602 Crate Mods would be a survival of the fittest with many cars going off on the hook. Michal Kristyak would lead from the pole and was running a good race until Brian Schaffer would pass him for the lead on lap 6.
Caution would fly and then on the restart, Nathaniel Bale locked his rear end bars with Makayla Guidace’s front end in turn one. Once the cars were untangled a red flag came out for a hard three-car pile up involving Jolene Smith, Don Cornelius, and Shayne Izzo in the fourth turn. No driver was injured.
On the restart, Schaffer was on cruise control and won by 2.68 seconds over Kristyak. Gage Priester, Caden Petry, and Makayla Guidace-Shannon took third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.
Thompson continued his dominance of the Mini Stock division by winning his sixth feature of the year. The event got off to a bad start when at least eight cars got together in turn 4 before a lap was even completed.
Devin Haley was running strong at the beginning of the race, setting his sights on his first career win in the division, by leading the first five laps until Thompson took over for good on lap six.
There were a few more cautions in the race but Thompson would eventually take the win by 2.90 seconds over Haley’s as his car erupted into a ball of flame on the pit exit chute. The fire was extinguihsed and he was fine.Nick Robie had his best career finish at third, Will Aley finished fourth and Josh Eackman was fifth.
Note: This Saturday at Michaels Mercer Raceway is a regular four-division show, plus the 410 Sprints return for a $3,000 to win feature race . ... Visit the track for information online at michaelsmercerraceway.com.
––––––
MICHAELS MERCER RACEWAY
RESULTS
• 410 Sprints: 1. Leyton Wagner; 2. Logan McCandless; 3. Dale Blaney; 4. Brandon Spithaler; 5. Adam Kekich; 6. Bob Felmlee; 7. Jack Sodeman Jr.; 8. Carl Bowers; 9. Brent Matus; 10. Danny Kuriger; 11. Jeremy Kornbau; 12. David Kalb; 13. Brandon Matus.
• 305 Sprints: 1. Jacob Gamola; 2. Jim Morris; 3. Vivian Jones; 4. Jeremy Kornbau; 5. Lane Christie; 6. Roman Jones; 7. John Jerich; 8. James Pattock; 9. Jarrett Rosencrance; 10. Greg Dobrosky; 11. Tommy Jasen; 12. Shane Shook.
• Mini Stocks: 1. Andy Thompson; 2. Devin Haley; 3. Nick Robie; 4. William Aley; 5. Josh Eakman; 6. Matt Miller; 7. John McCracken; 8. Brianna Parker; 9. Mike Salsgiver; 10. Corey Bice; 11. Nancy Boughner; 12. Michael Porterfield; 13. Jordan Reges; 14. Alex Claypoole; 15. Randy Ealy; 16. Ben Aley; 17. Adam Aley; 18. Joshua Funkhouse; 19. Daniel Hostetler; 20. Trevyn Schaffer.
• Limitied Modifieds: 1. Brian Schaffer; 2. Michael Kristyak; 3. Gage Priester; 4. Caden Petry; 5. Makayla Guidace; 6. Phil Kapcewich; 7. Jeremy Beichner; 8. Patrick Lane; 9. Nathaniel Bale; 10. Scott Kay; 11. Jeff Schaffer Jr.; 12. Shayne Izzo; 13. Don Cornelius; 14. Jolene Smith; 15. Anthony Antus.
• BRP Modifieds: 1. Garrett Krummert; 2. Rex King Jr.; 3. Dave Murdick; 4. Erick Rudolph; 5. Rick Regalski. Full results were not submitted to The Herald.
