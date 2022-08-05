Lia and Ella Bartholomew, West Middlesex High student-athletes, recently competed in the Zone 3 USA Triathlin Youth and Junior Nationals in West Chester, Ohio.
The event was held last Saturday and Sunday at Voice of America Park. Nearly 1,000 athletes ages 7-19 participate in the event annually.
Lia, who qualified for the event in Iowa just three weeks ago, placed 25th overall in her second triathlon in the Junior 16-17 age group (750m swim, 20k bike, 5k run). On the following day, she also competed in the Youth and Junior Elite and Mixed Relay races. Lia’s track season for WMHS ended this past season due to a foot fracture.
Ella placed third in the 13-18 age triathlon (300m swim, 10k bike, 2.5k run). It was her first tri-event.
The Get Fit Families team that Lia and Ella compete for was awarded first place for the Youth and Junior Club National Championship. The award is achieved by overall points from the age group events.
The two-day event is supported through a strong partnership with the Butler County Visitors Bureau and other community organizations.
