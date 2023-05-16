HERMITAGE
• XPress Auto Yankees 10, Sharon MCSB 0 — Byron Geisel Pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out eight for the Yankees.
Brock Voytik and Byron Geisel both singled twice. Carson Kudelko and Sam Sirianni both singled once.
Brodie and Johnson (full names not provided) both pitched for Sharon. The pair combined for five strikeouts.
• Bayer Crete Pirates 14, Sharon American Legion 4 (5 inn.) — Will Geisel earned the win 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball for the Pirates. Geisel struck out eight before Troy Martin finished the game.
Carter Hicks, Garrett Becker and Levi Tota doubled as the Pirates improved to 3-0 on the season. Jordan Bochert, Matthew Loomis and Geisel each singled.
Nick Fromm and Ashton Patton both singled for Sharon.
Laion Lampkins got the start for Sharon, and Fromm entered in relief. Stats for the American Legion pitchers were not reported.
• G&J Fencing Guardians 7, Pine Hollow Motors Mets 1 — Kellan Toth, MJ Panty, Gunner Fiedler and Blake Hooks combine to hold the Mets to four hits and one run.
Hooks struck out six straight, needing only 21 pitches.
Panty, Fiedler and Matthew Perry lead the team with two hits each while Beau Becker, Tanner Klugh, Toth and Hooks all added a hit.
Pine Hollow Motors Mets placed Gino Squatrito, Roman Carder and Andy Kemper on the mound.
Squatrito doubled and Conlin Songer, Jhett Hruska and Dexter Weiss all singled.
Kemper made his pitching debut against the top of the Guardians’ order, striking out two without giving up a hit.
SHARPSVILLE
• Ross Aviation White Sox 7, Sharpsville Dairy Queen Pirates 4 — Manny Roskos and Zayden Musch kept the Pirates in check for Ross Aviation. Roskos allowed one earned run and struck out six in 3 2/3, and Musch fanned four while not allowing a hit in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Levi Mabry totaled three his with an RBI to lead the White Sox lineup. Musch singled three times, Colten Ross added a two-run double and Kylan Whenry plated one with a double.
Campbell Telesz singled and doubled for the Pirates.
Joey Lucas and Kooper Harnett each took the mound for Sharpsville Dairy Queen. Lucas struck out five while Harnett punched out six.
• Ralph’s Barber Shop Blue Jays 3, CCL Brewers 2 — Hudson Sinchek pitched a scoreless 5 1/3 innings for the Blue Jays.
Sinchek also singled and drove a run in while Dillon Wilson went 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run. Colton Derr doubled and scored to round out the scoring for the Blue Jays.
For the Brewers, John Perriello struck out 10 over four innings. Cooper Nelson entered in relief, striking out five in two innings of work.
Anthony Heutsche and Nelson recorded hits and RBIs for the Brewers.
