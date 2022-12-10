Some local achievements worth noting. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, while competing in the Dan Merkosky Memorial League at Sunset Lanes, Richy Thomas rolled his first career USBC-certified 800 series. His scores were 279-267-279 for a series total of 825.
Congratulations are also in store to Jared Pears for his 300 in the Celebrity Bowl Thursday Independent League.
• For many of us that have been around the sport of bowling for a considerable amount of time, we can remember when urethane equipment first emerged in the 1980’s. Since that time, both the game of bowling and the technology of the game has changed immensely.
Because of these changes, the use of urethane has also changed. Let’s discuss the latest ideas of when and how to use urethane. In order to do that, we need to trace the history of urethane equipment.
Once again, Tyrel Rose has contributed a very informative article in “Bowling This Month” on the new use of urethane equipment. Let’s paraphrase his work.
When urethane equipment first emerged on the scene, the game was significantly different than today’s game. Specifically, the release at that time required lifting through the shot and “hitting up” on the ball as much as you could to generate hook. When reactive resin equipment came on the scene, the game changed into a “load/unload” type of release with the hand opening through the release, along with significantly higher ball speeds.
Urethane equipment nearly became a thing of the past until “short oil” made its appearance on the international bowling scene. Bowlers started looking for older urethane balls to aid them in decreasing hook and limit the breakpoint on conditions with approximately 30 feet of dry back ends.
The above condition saw bowlers looking for equipment from the 80’s such as the Blue Hammer, and this encouraged manufacturers to begin to make modern urethan equipment to meet the need. A major change in the newer equipment was the flare capability of the newer cores which changed the hook potential and reaction shape. However, urethane still gave the bowler a reaction that reactive equipment couldn’t provide, and that was a smoother reaction motion downlane.
The two-handed game saw a rise in rev rates and the smooth action of urethane became a useful tool. It also became helpful on more than just short oil patterns. The power players also determined they can use modern urethane equipment on longer patterns.
Once again, modern technology entered into play. With so many choices on the urethane market, such as equipment with strong asymmetrical cores and various other selections, bowlers began questioning themselves about whether or not to use urethane equipment.
There seems to be an assortment of new urethane equipment, but the general agreement is they have two steady traits: early hook and smooth breakpoint shape. Let’s review them.
In spite of what people think, urethane equipment does not skid a great deal. They begin to hook very early when equated to most reactive choices. This is somewhat because of the rough surface coarseness that is frequently utilized on urethane coverstocks.
When we speak of a smooth breakpoint shape, it’s because urethane begins to hook early and has a very exceptionally lengthy hook stage, therefore producing a very even and effortless movement.
But, just like other equipment, the ball reaction traits are influenced by the core, the bowler’s style, etc. But when all things balance out, early hook and smooth breakpoint shape is one you can look for from today’s modern urethane equipment.
Today’s urethane equipment has more continuation downlane than previous urethane balls. That can be attributed to modern weight locks and coverstocks. But they are not apt to be anything close to the skid/flip action you get in reactive equipment.
So, we’ve gotten to the point of when and where to use the modern urethane equipment. We’ll discuss that at a later date.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
