Several local college athletes received weekly honors by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference on Monday. Grove City College’s Ben Bladel (football), Hunter Hardin and Jesse Greyshock (men’s soccer), and Alyssa Good and Sunshine Tarpey (women’s tennis) along with Westminster’s Gabby Hunter (women’s soccer) all received recognition.
Bladel, a freshman linebacker, was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week. He had five tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a sack in a 42-7 in over Saint Vincent on Saturday night in Grove City. Through four games, Bedel has 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks with a forced fumble.
Hardin was named the PAC men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Hardin had eight points on three goals and two assists in two league games for Grove City. On Wednesday, he scored three goals in eight minutes in the second half against Chatham. and on Saturday, he had two assists in the Wolverines’ 6-0 win over Franciscan.
Greyshock posted two shutouts at goalkeeper for the Wolverines. He made three stops on Wednesday against Chatham. He added five more saves, including one on a penalty kick, Saturday against Franciscan. Greyshock has three shutouts this season and owns a conference-low 1.15 goals-against average in eight starts.
On the women’s pitch, Hunter was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week. The Titans went 2-0 in conference play after wins over Saint Vincent and Allegheny College. They allowed one goal in 180 minutes of action last week. A 3-0 win over Saint Vincent was the program’s fourth shutout this season. Hunter scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Gators in the 63rd minutes for her first college goal. A starter in all nine matches this season, Hunter is leading a backline effort that has allowed six goals this season.
In women’s tennis, Good was named the PAC Player of the Week while Tarpey was named the Rookie of the Week.
Good went 3-0 last week. She teamed with Tarpey for an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles over Cejaelyn Perednia and Jessica Bout at Geneva. and on Saturday, Good and Tarpey earned an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles against Mount Union’s Jenna Hinkle and Marissa Scobee. Good then picked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Clarissa Freitt at No. 6 singles to clinch Grove City’s 5-4 win.
Tarpey went 4-0 last week for the Wolverines. Tarpey did not drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 No. 4 singles win over Geneva’s Perednia, then picked up a 6-0, 7-5 victory at No. 4 singles Saturday against Mount Union’s Emily Peel.
GROVE CITY
• Men’s Golf — Grove City College men’s golf team placed seventh at the two-day, 16-team Allegheny College Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Memorial, held Sunday and Monday at Meadville Country Club. Grove City finished the 36-hole event with a team score of 620. The Wolverines posted a first-day team score of 303, then recorded a 317 Monday. Division II Gannon won the team event with a 573.
Senior Anthony Tambellini paced Grove City with a two-day score of 147 (70-77). Tambellini took seventh overall.
Sophomore Max Vaughn took 27th with a 156 (76-80) while classmate Luke Kimmich placed 36th with a 157 (77-80). Senior Caleb Husovich shot an 80 each day, taking 42nd with a 160. Junior Todd Hangliter rounded out the lineup with a 170 (81-89), good for 65th.
Eighty-four men competed in the event. Gannon’s Abe Holmes and Ryan Ferry shared medalist honors with 141s.
Grove City returns to action on Sunday and Monday by competing in the Clarion University Invitational. The event will be held at Grove City Country Club. It will be Grove City’s final tuneup for the PAC Fall Championships, which will be held Oct. 12-13 in Warren, Ohio.
• Women’s Tennis — GCC improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference by pulling out a 5-4 win Monday night over host Washington & Jefferson at the Janet Swanson Tennis Courts.
Grove City secured a 2-1 edge in doubles play and the teams then split the ensuing six singles matches.
Winners of five straight matches, the Wolverines will host conference foe Allegheny at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Walters-Zbell Courts.
Singles
1. Nidhi Pulicherla (WJC) def. Lexi Chappel (GRO) 6-4, 6-1
2. Bella Goldman (WJC) def. Sunshine Tarpey (GRO) 6-1, 7-5
3. Emily Ivory (GRO) def. Victoria Wilson (WJC) 6-2, 6-0
4. Jaelyn Kennedy (WJC) def. Logan Fuss (GRO) 6-4, 6-3
5. Janel McCray (GRO) def. Emma Humphrey (WJC) 6-1, 6-2
6. Maggie Troxel (GRO) def Eden Ma (WJC) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
1. Nidhi Pulicherla/Bella Goldman (WJC) def. Maggie Troxel/Lexi Chappel (GRO) 8-2
2. Sunshine Tarpey/Alyssa Good (GRO) def. Jaelyn Kennedy/Gloria Johnson (WJC) 8-1
3. Emily Ivory/Janel McCray (GRO) def. Emma Humphrey/Eden Ma (WJC) 8-1
THIEL COLLEGE
• Women’s Tennis — Thiel lost a non-conference match to the Pitt-Greensburg Bobcats Monday, 5-1.
Natalie Zgurich and Payton Blankenbeckley led Thiel with an 8-7 (7-5) win at first doubles over Emily Ruhlman and Eden Richey. At third doubles, Isabella Lane and Cathryn Rossi defeated Reagan Hayne (Greenville High) and Emily Peters, 8-2.
First, second and third singles matches went unfinished due to rain.
The Tomcats will face the Westminster Titans on the road Wednesday. The PAC match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
BC3
• Men’s Golf — Butler County Community College (9-0) shot a 347 to beat Westmoreland County Community College (363) on Friday at Somerset Country Club.
Westmoreland’s Chase Richardson was medalist with a 76.
Liam Kosior shot an 81 for BC3, Cory Voltz and Jack Mason shot 87s, and Tanner Hohmann (Grove City High) shot 92.
