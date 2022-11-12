NEW WILMINGTON – Westminster College men’s basketball Coach Kevin Siroki learned a little bit about his Titans following their twin triumphs at this weekend’s Buzz Ridl Classic.
Siroki seemed pleased with some of his younger, untested players’ performance, and feels his club is ready for Presidents’ Athletic Conference competition.
Saturday night on Ron Galbreath Court, Andrew Clark collected a game-high 24-point, 10-rebound double-double, leading Westminster’s 93-59 win over Penn State-Shenango.
Clark, a junior swing-guard, played well during the second half of the Titans’ triumph over Southern Virginia University Friday night, and it just carried over throughout Saturday’s game.
“That’s the Drew Clark I know,” a smiling Siroki said. “He didn’t play as well last year as he wanted … but he has all the intangibles – rebounding, blocked shots, things that might not always show up in the scorebook, but those are some of the things that we want from him.”
In addition to Clark, Westminster was led by senior guard Austin O’Hara, who contributed an 8-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist line, and newcomer Jaxon Hendershot, who drained 4 treys for a dozen points. Also, first-year post Trey DePietro added 13 points, 4 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
Westminster (2-0) went 33 for 70 from the floor (47.1%), including 11 for 30 (36.7%) from 3-point range. The Titans assisted on 18 of their field goals, including 4 from first-year standout Quincy Jones (Youngstown, Ohio/Chaney High).
“We always talk about going from good to great. Even when we got trapped a little bit, we found the right guy, made the extra pass and shot well,” Siroki assessed.
PSU-Shenango (0-4) and 2nd-year Head Coach Bruce Robinson’s Lions were led by D’Montez Owens’ 15 points and Chris Williams’ 9 points and 6 rebounds. However Shenango shot just 20 for 70 (28.6%) from the field, including 7 for 29 (24.1%) from beyond the arc.
Shenango will prepare for Penn State University Athletic Conference competition.
“I was really proud of the guys all weekend,” Siroki summarized. “We’re coming together as a team, we’re sharing the ball. The young guys got two games’ worth of experience under their belt, but they look like they have three years of experience under their belt.
“Sometimes new guys, freshmen, come in and look like a deer in headlights. But there were no headlights for them. But now we’ve got to move on to conference play, and that’s the most important part,” Siroki concluded.
Westminster welcomes Allegheny College Wednesday as the Titans commence conference play.
THIEL VS. SVU
NEW WILMINGTON – The Thiel College men's basketball team lost a non-conference matchup to the Southern Virginia Knights, 89-85, in double overtime to conclude play in the Buzz Ridl Classic hosted by Westminster.
This is first time Thiel has played in a double overtime game since Dec. 10, 2016, when the Tomcats defeated the Geneva Golden Tornadoes 79-76.
The Tomcats held a 35-21 advantage at halftime, but the Knights would storm back in the second half, including the game-tying shot from Malakai Olson as the buzzer sounded.
The Tomcats led by as many as seven in the first overtime, but the Knights would come back and force a second overtime.
In the second overtime, the Knights led by as many as seven, not allowing the Tomcats to get the lead.
For the Tomcats, Ahmad Tejumola recorded his second consecutive double-double, recording 14 points and 12 rebounds. Marlon Ellerbee led the Tomcats with 20 points and three assists. Ethan Barnes and Mike Brown also recorded double-digit scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
For the Knights, Shaun Kenedy led the team with 31 points. Koa Baker and Abe Connolly both recorded double-doubles.
The Tomcats held the advantage in points in the paint (40-28) and shot 45% from the field.
The Tomcats are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Geneva to open Presidents' Athletic Conference play. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
GROVE CITY FALLS AT UPG
GREENSBURG - The Grove City College men's basketball team dropped to 1-1 overall Saturday afternoon as the Wolverines fell at Pitt-Greensburg in non-conference action, 63-48, at Chambers Hall.
Sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) paced the Wolverines with 14 points and senior center Josh Bryanadded 12 points. Both men went 6 for 8 from the floor.
Overall, Grove City shot 22 of 71 (31 percent) from the field. Pitt-Greensburg finished 19 of 45 (42 percent) on field goal attempts.
Bryan pulled down seven rebounds while sophomore guard Chase Yarberough had five rebounds. Grove City outrebounded the Bobcats, 44-36.
Bryan added five steals for Grove City, which forced 20 UPG turnovers. Freshman forward Chris Suceveanu dished out four assists. Freshman guard Mike Christenson added three assists.
Grove City led 25-21 at halftime. The Wolverines went 2 for 7 at the foul line while Pitt-Greensburg made 17 of 22 free throws. Jojo France led UPG (2-1) with 24 points.
Grove City will host Kenyon at 7 p.m. Wednesday in non-conference play in the Grove City College Arena. It will be the Wolverines' home opener for the 2022-23 season.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NEW WILMINGTON – While not flawless, there is no complaining when your team posts a season-opening win. Just ask veteran Westminster College women’s basketball coach Rosanne Scott.
The Titans took their opener, 63-29, over Kalamazoo during Saturday’s Teammates for Life Tipoff tournament.
Westminster will meet University of Mount Union (2-0) in today’s title tilt tipping off at 3 p.m. The Kalamazoo vs. Manchester consolation contest is set for 1 p.m.
“Hey, a win is a win and any win is a good one,” reasoned Titans’ taskmaster Scott, who skippered Westminster to 18 wins and a berth in the 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship game.
On Saturday in Buzz Ridl Gymnasium on Ron Galbreath Court, Westminster was led by senior guard Katie Murrio, who recorded a game-high 21-point, 8-rebound, 6-assist line.
Scott singled out junior Katie Fitzpatrick, who hauled down a game-high 14 rebound and scored 7 points in approximately 23 minutes. Fitzpatrick suffered through last season lost to an ACL tear, Scott said. But she seemed particularly pleased with Fitzpatrick’s performance.
Also for Westminster, senior Camden Hergenrother contributed 7 points, 6 assists and 3 steals, and Gracie Schill scored 9 points.
The Titans took virtually every meaningful statistical edge: Points off turnovers (25-11); points in the paint (32-12); second-chance points (14-2); fast-break points (15-0), and bench scoring (20-12).
Westminster went just 27 for 68 (39.7%) from the field, but 7 for 19 (36.8%) from 3-point range, led by Murrio’s 9-for-20 marksmanship, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High) tossed in 2 triples in 3 attempts, also.
Kalamazoo connected on only 23.1% (12 of 52) of its field-goal tries. Kaelyn Arrington annexed 10 points for the Hornets and Jackie Brines brought down 9 rebounds.
The Titans turned over Kalamazoo 19 times, and Scott assessed, “Defensively, I thought we did a great job sticking to the game plan.”
ALBION EDGES WOLVERINES
WILMINGTON, Ohio - The Grove City College women's basketball team dropped a 71-66 verdict Saturday afternoon to Albion in the consolation game of Wilmington University's Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament. Saturday's game featured six ties and 13 lead changes.
All-Tournament honoree Megan Kallock paced Grove City with a game-high 31 points. A senior guard, Kallock went 12 for 15 from the field and also drained all five of her free throw attempts.
Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski added eight points for the Wolverines. Sophomores Ashley Durig and Clara Hannon (Grove City High) each chipped in seven points.
Grove City trailed 21-19 after one quarter and 38-36 at halftime. The Wolverines then trailed 45-38 in the third quarter before surging ahead with a 12-0 run. Senior center Nina Cano (Greenville High) hit a jumper to spark the outburst. Kallock converted back-to-back three-pointers, then added a layup and two free throws.
The Wolverines led 54-53 after 30 minutes.
Grove City shot 25 of 61 (41 percent) for the game. Albion made 27 of 82 (33 percent) field goal attempts. Albion outrebounded Grove City, 51-44, with the Britons grabbing 26 offensive rebounds. Polczynski led Grove City with nine rebounds.
Polczynski also led Grove City with seven assists. Grove City had 21 turnovers while Albion turned over the ball 14 times. Daniah Beavers led Albion with 13 points.
Grove City will visit Carnegie Mellon in non-conference action Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
